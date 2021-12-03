Omicron variant to trigger more than half of Covid-19 cases in Europe in coming months, control center says | World

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is apparently more contagious than its predecessors and could cause most cases of Covid-19 infection in Europe in the coming months, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) .
So far, no deaths have been attributed to the omicron variant.
First image of the omicron variant reveals more than twice as many mutations as delta — Photo: Courtesy Hospital Bambino Gesù Rome
According to mathematical calculations, “omicron could cause more than half of the infections caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the European Union in the coming months,” the agency said in a statement.
There are many unanswered questions about omicron’s characteristics and transmission speed, however, ECDC said.
The emergence of the variant has sparked panic around the world, but experts say it is not possible to know what impact it will have on the pandemic. The variant was detected in southern Africa, first in Botswana and then in South Africa.
What is known about the variant?
The omicron variant – also called B.1.1529 – was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24, 2021 by South Africa.
According to WHO, the variant has a “large number of mutations”, some of which are worrying. The first confirmed case of omicron was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021, in South Africa.