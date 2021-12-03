Ômicron: why restricting travel has limited effect

Ômicron: why restricting travel has limited effect

Traveler restrictions were important at the onset of the pandemic, but their weight diminished over time.

The president of South Africa, the country where the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, was initially identified, criticized the worldwide flight restrictions imposed on travelers from southern Africa.

“The travel ban is not informed by science, it will not be efficient in preventing the advance of this variant”, criticized Cyril Ramaphosa.

Brazil is among the countries to impose vetoes on travelers. Last Friday (Nov. 26), following the recommendation of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, published on Twitter that as of this Monday (29), the air borders are temporarily closed to passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

