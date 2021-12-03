Ômicron: why restricting travel has limited effect

December 1, 2021

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Traveler restrictions were important at the onset of the pandemic, but their weight diminished over time.

The president of South Africa, the country where the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, was initially identified, criticized the worldwide flight restrictions imposed on travelers from southern Africa.

“The travel ban is not informed by science, it will not be efficient in preventing the advance of this variant”, criticized Cyril Ramaphosa.

Brazil is among the countries to impose vetoes on travelers. Last Friday (Nov. 26), following the recommendation of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), the Minister of Civil Affairs, Ciro Nogueira, published on Twitter that as of this Monday (29), the air borders are temporarily closed to passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Essuatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

What does the scientific evidence say about restrictive air traffic measures?

WHO’s position

Also in February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that restrictions on travelers “are generally ineffective” in an attempt to prevent a variant from reaching a particular country, in addition to having possible economic and social.

“Travel measures that significantly interfere with international traffic can only be justified at the start of an epidemic, when they allow countries to buy some time,” the organization said at the time.

This position was criticized by then-American President Donald Trump, who demanded WHO support for his decision, at the time, to block flights from China (and later Europe) to the United States.

And the same WHO recommendation was ignored by many Asian countries, such as Singapore and Taiwan, which restricted flights from China early on in the pandemic and were later copied by countries around the world.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, “Travel measures that significantly interfere with international traffic can only be justified at the start of an epidemic, when they allow countries to buy some time,” said WHO in February 2020

Brazilian travelers were also subject to several restrictions, especially during the period of higher incidence of the gamma variant, originally identified in Amazonas.

Since then, WHO has updated its guidelines and now recommends a “risk-based” approach to travel restrictions,

The guidelines suggest that countries take into account their immunity levels (both from vaccination and also from natural infection), the advancement of the variant in question, and the effectiveness of measures such as testing and quarantine.

But they add that “countries … concerned that variants are a risk … should take a precautionary approach and implement limited” and “proportional” restrictions on the threat in question.

What does science say?

Studies done after the initial phase of the pandemic last year suggest that travel restrictions may have had some initial impact in delaying the spread of the virus.

An October study by the German WZB Berlin Social Science Center reached similar conclusions when analyzing air border closures and covid-19 death rates in more than 180 countries.

The study added that the biggest impact came when countries restricted outside travel before reaching the ten or more death mark. He added that a mandatory quarantine for all travelers was more effective than entry bans based on the traveler’s country of origin. Finally, specific restrictions in certain countries had more impact than restrictions on travelers in general.

Research that analyzed the early days of the pandemic in the UK, when there were few restrictions in place, found that the virus had been introduced into the country more than a thousand times, mainly from other countries in Europe.

Epidemiologist Deepti Gurdasani of Queen Mary’s University in London told BBC News that while travel restrictions may have slowed the virus down, it is clear that even then it was already in many parts of the world.

“Instead of restricting travel, it is necessary to create adequate screening measures (to identify infected passengers) and isolation policies, which reduce the advance (of the virus),” he said.

A crucial difference from the early stages of the pandemic is that we now have vaccines being applied all over the world.

The problem is that the pace of vaccination varies dramatically – and there is still uncertainty as to whether or not vaccines are equally effective against the omicron variant.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Vietnam was one of the countries with the longest lasting restrictions on travelers

Who imposed the strictest restrictions on international travelers?

Australia reopened its international borders for the first time in November, after 18 months allowing only a limited number of its citizens and visitors to enter or leave the country.

The country had plans to allow qualified migrants and international (vaccinated) students to be allowed into Australian territory from December 1st, but it has postponed this reopening because of the omicron variant.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has had its borders closed since last year, and is expected to keep them closed until the end of the year – although its government has announced a reopening for Australian citizens and visa holders starting in the year. coming and for visitors vaccinated from April onwards.

Vietnam also maintained one of the longest vetoes on travelers – it only reopened its borders this month.

These three countries had relatively few cases of covid-19 until July of this year, when the delta variant, first identified in India, began to spread.

But lockdowns, extensive testing and security measures such as wearing good masks seem to have been as important as restrictions on travelers in the effort to contain infections in the early stages of the pandemic.