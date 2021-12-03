“Ômicron will dominate the entire world in 3 to 6 months”, says a doctor from Singapore – Época Negócios

+



The Ômicron variant (Photo: Débora Barreto/Fiocruz)

The infectious disease physician Leong Hoe Nam, from Singapore, said that the variant micron “will dominate the whole world” in the next months. “Frankly, Ômicron will take over the entire world in 3 to 6 months,” said Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital doctor in an interview with the network. CNBC.

According to the infectologist, vaccines need to be tested between 3 and 6 months to prove resistance against the new variant. He also stated that creating a specific immunizing agent against the strain “is not [uma medida] practice”.

“We won’t be able to rush the vaccines in time, and by the time the vaccines arrive, virtually everyone will be infected with Ômicron because of its high transmissibility and infectivity,” said Hoe Nam.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla confirmed this week that adjusted doses could be available in less than 100 days, or just over three months.

The CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, was more pessimistic and said the adaptation of the immunizing agent could take months and that the current vaccines are probably less effective against the new variant. “There is no possibility that the vaccines are as effective with Ômicron as they were with Delta,” Stéphane Bancel told Financial Times.

Last Sunday (28), the physician Anthony Fauci, the main authority on infectology in the United States, said that the mutations in the strain could suggest a greater degree of transmission and resistance to the existing vaccines. “The profile of the mutations strongly suggests that it will have an advantage in transmissibility and that it may escape the immunological protection that you would get,” he said.

