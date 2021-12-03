On ‘Lady Night’, Fiuk doesn’t answer questions and leaves Tatá Werneck embarrassed | Television



Tata Werneck – Playback/Multishow

Published 12/03/2021 09:54

São Paulo – Fiuk’s interview on “Lady Night” was finally aired. Since when the program was recorded, in August of this year, there have been rumors that the singer would have generated a climax on stage. The public can confirm that this is exactly what happened, as the ex-BBB player refused to answer some questions and managed to embarrass Tatá Werneck.

The actor did not want to talk about the flirtatious atmosphere that happened with Juliette on “BBB” and also declined to comment on his current relationship with Thaisa Carvalho. “You said it would be funny, that you wouldn’t make fun of me. F*ck, right,” complained Fabio Jr’s son at one point in the program.

Tatá tried to bring up a question about Fiuk’s relationship right away, but he refused to bring it up. “Tatá, I know that I’m public, that my life has been public since I was born, I know. But I have a lot of difficulty,” he said.

“Fiuk, what’s the problem? You’re a man, sorry but straight, and you’re dating,” countered the show’s host. On social media, the actor’s participation in “Lady Night” is being criticized and netizens are saying that they don’t understand how someone goes on a comedy and interview program, but they don’t want to be the target of jokes or answer questions.

Even before the program aired, when rumors of the climate that appeared on the recording began to circulate, Tatá Werneck spoke about the matter and defended Fiuk. “Honeys, I love Fiuk. He’s a beautiful, sensitive, intelligent and talented man. It’s okay. In the pandemic, no one is at their best emotional state. We know how much nasty comments can hurt someone on the internet,” he said. humorist.

Fiuk manages to embarrass Tatá Werneck after a relationship question and shredded excerpts are displayed in a strange way… #LadyNight pic.twitter.com/HCc20Z0lED — Tatá Werneck Collection (@Tata ​​Collection) December 3, 2021

Fiuk no UNBEARABLE Lady Night, (nothing new under the sky by the way). The guy is REALLY boring. A post is more interesting. Tatá Werneck, a fucking professional, kept the program going despite being destabilized by the mongoloid — Diego Perez (@dieglowp) December 3, 2021

Not even Tata Werneck managed to make this interview ‘relevant’ or at least guarantee some cool memes. Super chopped chat, honestly it would be better not to have shown. If I were going to give a grade, it would be pity.

Fiuk was bad and brother, I didn’t like it #LadyNight pic.twitter.com/jLQpW3DWfP — Grazianno (@GrahWolf) December 3, 2021

only Fiuk to make Tata look like that pic.twitter.com/GcS3iD5T4q — lu (Zora) widow of the mixes (@semicatchme1) December 3, 2021