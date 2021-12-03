On this exoplanet made of iron, a year lasts only 8 hours

An international team of researchers has found what appears to be an exoplanet (a very distant planet from Earth) made almost entirely of iron. GJ 367b, as it was called, is 31 light-years away, and could help scientists understand the formation of planets like Mercury. The discovery was published in the journal science.

GJ 367b is a smaller planet with less mass than Earth. It orbits a red dwarf star, and takes only eight Earth hours to complete each loop around the star. In other words, on that little planet, a year lasts only 8 hours.

From the analysis of the planet’s mass and diameter, scientists were able to calculate its density, concluding that the body was formed mainly of iron.

Furthermore, temperatures there are extremely high, hovering around 1,500 °C. Thus, it is very likely that the planet is completely covered by lava. It is so close to its star that if we could walk across its surface and look straight at the sky, we would see the red dwarf 30 times bigger than what we see the Sun from Earth.

More than five thousand exoplanets have already been detected in the universe, but a little more than a dozen of them have a translation period of less than one Earth day. Scientists believe that GJ 367b did not form in the environment it is in now, as it appears too hot a place for solid material to clump together.

At the same time, its characteristics are very similar to those of the planet Mercury, also made up almost entirely of iron, which can help scientists understand the formation of bodies like them. There is a theory that, early in its life, Mercury suffered an intense collision, which ended up stripping away its entire outer layer. That way, only its iron core would have remained.

That story is less likely with the discovery of planets like CJ 367b. Scientists hope to learn more about it with the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to take off on December 22nd.