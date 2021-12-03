Onix at the top, Gol overtakes Argo and Crete leading SUVs: top sellers

A year of ups and downs in every way. Thus was marked 2021 in the car industry. After facing several stoppages, selling below demand and seeing used prices soar way above inflation, the segment has another month of upheavals in the sales ranking. There was a 7.3% growth in November, with 161,027 cars and light commercials sold, according to data released by fenabrave, an association that brings together the country’s dealerships.

Alex Silva/Estadão

After five consecutive months of fall, 0-km car and light commercial license plates increased in November, reaching 3.6% more in the year (1,780,906 units) when compared to 2020. However, there was sudden drop of almost 25% compared to the 11th month of last year – when 204,236 units were added.

“The availability of vehicles has modulated the pace of these segments. The offer and approval of credit, on the other hand, continue at good levels”, signals Alarico Assumpção Júnior, President of Fenabrave.

Ranking: the best sellers

In comparison with the month of October, there were more changes, both in terms of brands and models. THE Volkswagen, for example, lost the second place on the podium of the brands – adding cars and light commercials – to the General Motors (which was third in October). However, the Fiat remains leader. They are, in short, a 19% share. Next, GM and VW come with, respectively, 17.7% and 13.5% share.

Chevrolet/Disclosure

In relation to cars, as anticipated by the Car Journal, O Chevrolet Onix regained leadership and was the best seller in Brazil in November. There were 9,327 licensed units in the period. In sequence, Fiat Strada (8,535) and Chevrolet Onix Plus, with 7,521 units. It is worth remembering that this fact is in line with Assumpção Júnior’s analysis, after all, the resumption of the top positions in the ranking by the GM duo is totally linked to the production return at the brand’s factory in Gravataí (RS).

Fiat/Disclosure

And the chair dance doesn’t stop there. The Stellantis group, which came with everything, even lost to Volks. O Goal overthrew the argo in November and, accordingly, it was the fourth model on the list with 6,866 units sold. The Fiat hatch got 6,340 license plates, in fifth.

Crete leads SUVs

The sixth place on the podium goes by the name of Hyundai Crete. With 6,099 units, the model was the first SUV in the ranking, leading the category. And the South Korean automaker’s copy was closely followed by the Chevrolet Tracker, which sold only 26 units less than the rival during the month of November.

Vagner Aquino/Jornal do Carro

Speaking of SUVs, the Fiat Pulse confirmed that your 9,000 reservations won in three weeks it was nothing more than the famous “newness euphoria”. In November, according to Fenabrave, the compact utility vehicle did not sell more than 2,228 units and did not even enter the top 20 of the best sellers.