ONLY R$1,693 | Xbox Series S: Special Edition with Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle

THE Microsoft is betting heavily on its cheaper new generation device, it is bringing a special package to Brazil this year Xbox Series S, this is a bundle containing bonuses for the games Fortnite and Rocket League, two of the most played free games in the world and which are extremely popular among the Brazilian audience.

O Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle brings players a special bonus containing the Midnight Drive Package for Fortnite is for Rocket League, Besides 1,000 credits in each of the games for the player to use the way they prefer in the store found within the games.

The new bundle of Xbox Series S will be available on the Brazilian market from tomorrow, December 2nd, and can now be purchased at Amazon at the price of BRL 1,693.00 until 10 installments without interest, with free shipping via Amazon Prime, it can now be purchased at the link below.



The benefits for the Fortnite I included the package Midnight Drive who brings the clothes Dark Skully, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling and the pickaxe dark splitter, Besides 1,000 V-Bucks (game credits) that can be used to purchase cosmetic items in-game or for a subscription to the Battle Pass which offers various items during the season.

already in the Rocket League, the package Midnight Drive offer the car Purple Masamune, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels and 1,000 Credits of Rocket League that can be used to build Blueprints, sign the Rocket Pass Premium or buy in-game cosmetic content.

Did you like the new bundle released by Microsoft? Want to acquire the Xbox Series S – Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



Via: Amazon