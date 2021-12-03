Oral health affects immunity and sports performance | health

The health of the mouth and the care of the teeth do not only guarantee a beautiful smile, free from pain and decay. They are directly related to the health of the body as a whole. Today, dentists can identify signs present in the gums to help anticipate diagnoses, work on food in an integrated manner with a nutritionist and even specialize in Sports Dentistry to help improve the performance and recovery of those who practice physical activity. To better understand this relationship, the US Athlete spoke with dentists Bruna Conde and Thales Wilson Cardoso, who also spoke about the main problems encountered in relation to oral health and the care that must be taken to avoid, minimize or cure them.

– Nowadays we have dentists specializing in sports. Dentistry is multidisciplinary, with several specialties. You don’t go to a single doctor and dentistry is like that too. We tend to go to the trusted dentist, but he won’t have all the specialties and sometimes he won’t be up to date on everything or even imagine that an athlete’s oral health is so important for performance. Not just with the teeth, but in all parts of the oral cavity. This will affect his entire performance: performance in training, breathing, circulation and even the nights sleep – explains Bruna.

According to the two experts, there are four main oral problems that affect the athlete’s health and performance:

gum problems, such as bleeding and breath change. Through the bloodstream, bacteria in the mouth that cause these problems can reach other organs of the body or even limbs and joints and generate injuries or delay the recovery of existing ones. In addition, the discomfort caused by pain can end up affecting your training or sleep routine; Teeth worn by erosion, there may be the presence of caries. The consumption of acidic drinks and foods such as thermogenics, supplements, lemon shots, some salad dressings or even coffee, wines and soft drinks damage the enamel, if brushing is not done optimally. The consequence is to increase the chances of losing a tooth, causing a nutritional problem, in addition to causing sensitivity and pain; Bruxism, especially at night. Bruxism is manifested by some major factors such as stress and alcohol or caffeine consumption and can cause tooth breakage, sensitivity and headaches. It affects performance mainly due to the pain and discomfort that, like gum problems, interfere with the focus on training and nights of sleep. Its correction can be done through the acrylic plate or even through unconventional treatments such as hypnosis. endodontic problems, like the channel ones. They also affect performance through uncomfortable pain.

Regular brushing and flossing after meals;

Dental check-up at least twice a year. According to Bruna, sometimes there are small signs that you don’t notice, but they can indicate the beginning of a problem that you haven’t noticed;

Opt for soft or ultra-soft toothbrushes and less abrasive toothpastes. These choices help reduce wear and tear on tooth enamel by brushing;

Do not brush your teeth immediately after consuming acidic foods to allow time for the saliva to act. The ideal is to drink some water and wait 10 to 30 minutes for the saliva to create a protective layer capable of preventing the development of problems such as cavities, gingivitis, stains and erosion. When consuming acidic foods and brushing your teeth afterward, the abrasives present in toothpaste can damage tooth enamel, just as medium or hard brushes amplify this damage;

perform a sialometry test , to identify the characteristics of saliva. Through it, it is possible to find – and, if necessary, treat – a tendency to dry mouth, which can make food digestion difficult, including affecting the stomach and intestine;

Do fluorotherapy. Performed at the dentist's office, the placement of fluoride helps in remineralization and protection of teeth;

Use mouthguards and stabilizer plates, in case of those who clench or grind their teeth. Its use is generally associated with wrestling and other high-impact sports, but it can even be used for non-contact practices such as Pilates, walking, cycling and swimming. It's important to be modeled after the person's mouth and always be well-fitted;

Interdisciplinary treatment between dentist and nutritionist, to discuss together about eating habits and supplementation.

Physical activity positively affects oral health

Because it is caused by stress, among other things, the grinding of teeth when bruxism manifests has a powerful ally in physical activity, as the release of hormones such as endorphins and serotonin fights stress and brings a feeling of relief and well-being.

– If you are a very stressed person, very nervous and do not practice a physical activity that makes you release everything that causes your daily stress, you will affect your mouth. You will end up squeezing your teeth, breaking your teeth or not brushing as you should – points Bruna

Regular exercise also helps in the process of recovering the pH of saliva, especially after ingesting acidic foods, which consequently improves the protection of tooth enamel, preventing erosion problems and protecting against cavities.

– If you do physical activity, you tend to be healthier. You will mainly help the de-remineralization process (which is the remineralization of the tooth after consuming something that demineralizes your enamel). Anything you eat, especially carbohydrates and sugars, lowers the pH of your saliva. If you have regular physical activity, good pressure and homeostasis (balance of the organism), this process will happen more easily. Saliva will recover from this acidic pH faster. The presence of fluorine in water, which happens in most countries today, including Brazil, together with physical activity, make the alkaline pH (good) return faster – explains Thales.

In addition to these day-to-day processes, Bruna explains that the health of the entire body is linked to oral health, and that several problems can even show their first signs through gum problems. Two examples:

Oral health helps prevent gum problems, which are uncomfortable, can hinder recovery from injuries, and cause other inflammation and more serious problems throughout the body. If you don’t take care of your oral health, you are more susceptible to suffer from decompensated diabetes or stroke risk , for example. The gums can show problems not yet manifested in other parts of the body, helping the early and preventive diagnosis. Heart problems, decompensated diabetes, obesity and premature births are some conditions that can manifest in the mouth .

– We think that dentists are just contact lenses and orthodontic appliances, but in reality it is health, which is the basis of everything. Your gums answer for you. If it starts to bleed or you feel something strange like pain, itching, stinging, or even sores in your mouth like cold sores and cold sores, it could be a sign. There are spontaneous wounds or bleeding, loose teeth or with exposed roots that are not related to poor hygiene. Sometimes I see something in the patients’ mouths, I ask for a check-up with a medical review and blood test and when I go to see his immunity is all affected and he has problems in other parts of his body. We (many times) see the first signs through the mouth, before everything else. Depending on the results of the exams, the dentist can refer them to the responsible doctor and, if applicable, even treat the two together, as integral health – explains Bruna.

The dentist adds that there is a behavioral issue behind the relationship between the practice of sports and the general health of the body with the care that the individual presents with their teeth and mouth. Those who exercise tend to look after their health as a whole and this positive impact also reaches the oral cavity, generating beneficial habits for this region of the body.

– When you are taking care of your health completely, you are usually also taking care of your oral health. Regular physical exercise helps your well-being and your own relaxation and organization of life. So the person ends up having healthier habits also in relation to the mouth – she completes.

Orthodontic Braces: More Than Just Aesthetics

A good alignment of the dental arch is another aspect capable of having a positive impact on the health of the body as a whole and, consequently, on sports performance as well. Bruna explains that a good occlusion, that is, the contact made between the upper and lower teeth at the time of bite affects digestion and, consequently, the process of taking advantage of ingested nutrients, such as reducing the risk of inflammation due to food accumulation between the teeth and gums.

– Several articles in the past said that malocclusion, which is when the bite is not right, brings a greater tendency for the athlete to have performance problems. At the same time, we’ve seen a lot of athletes who don’t have perfect occlusion but don’t have performance issues. By aligning your teeth, you gain esthetics, gain function and accumulate less food, not having as much inflammation. You are more likely to have healthy habits, but that’s not a rule. Alignment facilitates, but it is not a determining factor for oral health, which is what matters in the end – Bruna explains.

Thales, in turn, remembers the 1994 World Cup, when many players from the Brazilian team, who would be champions in that tournament, had oral problems and wore dental prostheses, which affected their performance. However, he points out that today, with greater study and knowledge in this area, athletes at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar know about the importance of taking care of their oral health as well. The dentist also recalled the case of defensive midfielder Casemiro, who was withdrawn from three qualifiers due to a pericoronitis in one of the wisdoms.

– Ronaldinho Gaucho is also a very interesting case. He came to have his teeth treated later, when he played for Atlético Mineiro. He had some surgeries and treatments, but it was believed that his performance would have been even better if he had already had good occlusion before. This relationship is kind of crazy, but nowadays it is known that he could have had more kicking power or speed. Recent surveys from USP show that a malocclusion can even affect the spine’s alignment and the health of the knee – adds Thales.