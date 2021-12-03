Palmeiras dominates Libertadores 2021 team

A day before completing a week of the final of the Libertadores and the three-time title of Palmeiras, Conmebol announced the selection of the competition. On its official social networks, the organization published the popular little field with the 11 best of the tournament, composed of players from the four semifinalists: champion Palmeiras, vice Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Barcelona-EQU.

The Libertadores Season Team has five from Palmeiras: goalkeeper Weverton, defender Gustavo Gómez, midfielders Dudu and Raphael Veiga and forward Rony. Willian Arão, Arrascaeta and Gabi are Flamengo’s players in the national team. Arana and Hulk are the presences of Galo and the only “intruder” between the Brazilian teams is Byron Castillo, Barcelona de Guayaquil full-back.

The King of America, the title given to the best player in the Libertadores 2021, was Gabigol. The 9 rubro-negro was also the top scorer in the competition, with 11 goals. Hulk, with 7, was the vice top scorer and is also part of the attack of the selection of the ideal 11. Rony, with six goals, was Palmeiras’ top scorer in Libertadores 2021 and closes the attacking trio. Uruguayan Arrascaeta was the main “waiter” of Libertadores, with six assists.

With the bi-championship in a row, some Palmeiras players also made a repeated presence in the Libertadores selection: Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Rony were also selected for the Libertadores 2020 Season Team. of America was Marinho, forward of Santos.