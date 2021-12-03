Palmeiras holds meetings with the technical committee, football board and Leila management to define Felipe Melo and 2022 planning

Palmeiras has already given vacations to most of the athletes and focuses attention on the next season, especially on the Club World Cup

With most of the cast already on vacation after winning the Libertadores Conmebol, O palm trees now focuses on planning for the 2022 season, when he will return to the FIFA Club World Cup.

According to the ESPN.com.br, since the victory over the Flamengo, in Montevideo, are holding daily meetings at the Football Academy to talk about the main topics for the coming year.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The main topic of discussion is the possible arrivals and departures in the cast, already aiming to build a strong group for the beginning of the season, which will have the Worlds and the South American Cup – O Paulistan, like 2021, should be played mostly with reserves and youth from the base.

And on the theme of arrivals of departures, the two main subjects are the reinforcements analyzed to increase the cast and also the contract renewals of the steering wheel Felipe Melo and the goalkeeper jailson, whose bonds expire at the turn of the year.

The most delicate topic for now is the pitbull, since the athlete wants to renew for two years, while Verdão would like to sign for a year.

Melo’s situation is monitored by the International, who has the desire to have the experienced midfielder.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The daily meetings are attended by three parties: a technical committee, a current football board (championed by Anderson Barros) and also members of Leila Pereira management, who takes over on December 15, replacing Maurício Galiotte.

Leila herself, by the way, actively participated in some meetings, as the issues must be defined when her board is sworn in.

In conversations at the Soccer Academy, the planning for 2022 was presented, and now the club’s future managers are discussing matters with the coaching staff and current directors to define the future paths for the next season.

Another theme also dealt with at length is the attempt to hold on to coach Abel Ferreira, who has a contract until 2022, but indicated that he may leave Palmeiras for various reasons, such as missing his family, the pressure of Brazilian football and the “insane” calendar ” from South America.

Maurício Galiotte, however, says he is confident of following the Portuguese.

Felipe Melo before Palmeiras interview in Libertadores final Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras

“I’m confident in his permanence (Abel). A lot. I don’t have the official position, but Abel has a contract with us until December of next year, you know that there is a family issue that is sensitive for him and for all of us”, he stressed , in interview last wednesday.

“We know how difficult it is to be away from the family. It is a possibility (bringing the family), we are discussing alternatives to minimize this problem”, he added.