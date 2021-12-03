Palmeiras works on management transition and discusses planning for 2022; see priorities | palm trees

After two seasons of timid performance in the market, Palmeiras should work harder to strengthen the squad under President Leila Pereira, which officially starts on the 15th, but is already moving the daily life of the Soccer Academy since the beginning From this week.

The arrival of a center forward and at least one more option for the defense have always been among the priorities of Verdão’s planning.

In 2021, the people from Palmeiras tried to hire Rafael Santos Borré, Valentin Castellanos and Ademir, but no negotiations were successful. Abel Ferreira’s main objective has always been to have another center forward, in addition to a fast left-handed striker.

In recent years, the board of directors from Palmeira has mapped the South American market in search of younger and cheaper options. It was through this policy that Uruguayan full-backs Matías Viña and Joaquín Piquerez arrived, signings well praised behind the scenes at the club.

The options for the right side, however, such as the Colombian Daniel Muñoz and the Argentine Marcelo Herrera, were not concluded.

The hiring of another defender, preferably left-handed, was also always a wish of Abel Ferreira. In the 2020 season, Verdão had Alan Empereur, but the defender left the club after the loan ended. After the holidays, the people from Palmeira discussed the possibility of investing in the arrival of Victor Cuesta, from Internacional, but the deal did not move forward.

If Felipe Melo does not renew, the sector will have another embezzlement since the steering wheel was improvised in the defense on some occasions. The other options are Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Kuscevic and Renan.

Still without a definition of who will be the football director in 2022 – Anderson Barros has a contract until December and the club wants to keep it – Verdão will have its main name in the football department under Leila Pereira in its vice-president Paulo Buosi . The board is also working to define the situations of Jailson and Felipe Melo, who have a contract until December.