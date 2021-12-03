Partial A Fazenda: poll voting shows who leaves today

Solange Gomes, Dayane Mello and Marina Ferrari are in the hot seat this week, the trio competes to see who leaves the reality show on Record and the elimination will be this Thursday (2). To find out how the vote is going so far, we consulted this morning in the A Fazenda part of the DCI ‘who should leave’ poll.

Who leaves according to the partial of A Fazenda?

Dayane will be the eliminated participant today, according to the DCI poll – in a consultation carried out on the morning of this elimination Thursday. The peoa adds 76.15% of the more than 43,000 votes cast so far and takes the lead with a huge difference from its rivals.

Marina is in second place on the list, with 12.14% of the public vote in the partial of the poll A Fazenda do DCI. The distance between the percentage of Marina and Dayane is 64.01%.

At the end of the ranking, and close to Marina’s numbers, is Solange with 11.59% of the votes in the partial of the poll of A Fazenda do DCI on who should leave.

Vote of The Farm 2021 on R7

What is important to remember? Record’s official vote is ‘to stay’, that is, different from what we discussed in the partial of A Fazenda about who should leave the program. So be careful not to get confused, when you open the R7 poll, you must save someone.

The first step is to access the program’s website, https://www.r7.com/, then click on the rural reality show tab and then open the poll that defines who will stay, it will be right at the beginning of the new page. Then click on the participant you want to help, Dayane, Solange or Marina.

You will need to select the ‘I am human’ box to pass the robot check. Now just confirm the decision with the ‘vote’ button and that’s it! You don’t need a login or password, much less pay anything. There is also no vote limit!

Who won the Farmer’s Test?

Rico Melquiades is the new farmer. This is the third time he’s been crowned a farmer this season, besides him, only Gui Araújo, eliminated last week, managed to be a farmer so many times.

Rico defeated Solange and Marina in a skill test, Dayane could not participate in the test, as she was vetoed by Marina during the field formation, on Tuesday (30).

After reading the partial of A Fazenda, watch Rico’s victory in the reality show video:

