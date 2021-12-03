partial result indicates who leaves today

The cast of Fazenda 2021 is about to lose another participant and the competition for R$ 1.5 million will become even fiercer, since the final of the reality is near. The elimination is scheduled for this Thursday night (02), but it is already possible to have an ideal of those who leave today with the partial of the UOL a Fazenda 2021 poll.

UOL a Fazenda 2021 poll: who leaves today?

According to the 2021 Farm poll at UOL, Dayane Mello is the one who leaves the confinement today, December 2nd. Of all the responses from netizens to the question “Who do you want to be on the reality show?”, Dayane received only 17.22% of the votes, assuming the position of least favorite of the week in the country.

She faces Solange Gomes and Marina Ferrari for the 11th elimination of the program and ended up in the hot seat of the week after being pulled from the stall by Rico Melquiades, who was the most voted on the night of formation in the country, but escaped the vote by winning the Proof of Farmer.

If the partial result of the UOL A Fazenda 2021 poll is confirmed and Dayane is announced as leaving today, the model will have participated in four nights of elimination and will leave the reality after a trajectory of ups and downs and a war with Rico.

Still on this week’s partial elimination percentages, Solange Gomes is the audience’s favorite participant. The person, who became famous as one of the muses of the Gugu Bathtub, received 41.47% of the votes. Thus, Sol is singled out as the participant who is at least at risk of leaving Fazenda 2021 this week.

However, Marina Ferrari is not far behind. The influencer, who is participating in her first night of elimination, is practically tied with Solange and received 41.31% of the votes. If the partial of the UOL to Fazenda 2021 poll is confirmed, tonight’s scenario will be like this:

Solange Gomes: Salvador as the most popular in the country.

Marina Ferrari: saves as the second most popular in the poll.

Dayane Mello: eliminated with the least amount of votes.

Official voting takes place at R7

Despite the large amount of votes it receives weekly, UOL’s poll on who leaves the 2021 Farm today is just an indication of how the public’s opinion is on the hot spot at the time. This means that votes are not officially tallied, as the vote for elimination takes place on R7, Record TV’s official website.

To participate, simply access www.r7.com, look for the Farm 2021 tab and locate the vote. Then, just choose your favorite participant and click on the photo option. A confirmation that the vote was counted must be displayed at the end of the process, which can be repeated several times and does not require registration.

The announcement of who will be the eliminated participant will happen, live, during the program this Thursday (2). Fazenda 2021 will air on Record TV and PlayPlus at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time).