Pastor campaigning against vaccination dies of Covid-19

Multimillionaire religious leader campaigning against vaccination dies of Covid-19. In addition to criticizing the immunization, the pastor claimed that he was treated with ivermectin to prevent the disease

Marcus Lamb

Religious leader and owner of a conservative TV company in the United States, the presenter Marcus Lamb, 64, who gained notoriety in the country for spreading false news discouraging the vaccination against Covid-19, died on Tuesday, 30, after be contaminated by the disease.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Day Star Television, has returned home to God this morning. The family asks that privacy be respected in this moment of mourning such a difficult loss. Please continue to put them in your prayers”, published the station on social networks.

Marcus’ wife Joni Lamb said her husband had diabetes and developed pneumonia after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus. According to her, the family followed “countless protocols”, some of them contraindicated by health agencies, which did not work. The priest took ivermectin to prevent infection caused by the coronavirus. The drug is not effective against the disease.

“He believed 100% in everything we said here at the network. We still believe that, obviously,” said the widow. Marcus’ death occurred a few weeks after the contamination.

In addition to publishing a series of videos and podcasts against vaccines for Covid-19, influenza and HPV, Daystar has already broadcast reports disclosing ineffective treatments for the disease and pointing out “dangers” that do not exist for immunizing agents.

Marcus’ son Jonathan Lamb claimed in a Nov. 23 broadcast that his father’s illness was an “attack of spiritual energy.” “There is no doubt that the enemy is not happy with my father’s work and is doing everything possible to bring him down,” he declared.

Founded in the late 1990s, Daystar Television Network has become the second largest Christian channel in the world, reaching nearly 2 billion people. On the network’s website, Daystar called vaccines “the most dangerous thing” that children face.