PEC dos Precatório: senators demand ‘commitment’ that the text will be kept in the Chamber | Policy

Senators who articulated the approval of the PEC dos Precatório in two rounds, this Thursday (2), say they “don’t trust” that the Chamber can reverse the improvements that were made to the text and restore a “worse” proposal – with rules that would not pass in the Senate.

The text approved on Thursday contains a series of changes in relation to the version voted on by the Chamber (see details below). The version was built on an agreement between the parties and the leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), who reported to the PEC.

During and after the vote in plenary, senators called on Bezerra and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to sign a “commitment” to prevent the Chamber from rejecting the changes and restoring the original text.

Among the changes promoted by the Senate, there are rules that restrict the use of the budgetary slack that will be opened by the PEC. The objective is to avoid an eventual “electoral use” of resources in 2022 – the government spoke of giving adjustments to civil servants and creating aid for specific categories, for example.

“It is very difficult to vote on matters in the Senate when you are suspicious of the Chamber. This understanding between the Chamber and the Senate really needs to be resolved. We have to make sure that what is voted here is respected there,” said senator Izalci (PSDB -DF), who met with Bezerra hours before the plenary vote.

In response, the government leader said he had discussed the matter with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“It is evident that the Chamber’s expectation is that the Senate’s text should be closer to the Chamber’s text. This is not the reality, but this is the political will of the Senate, to build this text, promoting the changes it deemed necessary so that it could meet the many interests that were being disputed”, declared Bezerra.

“I am convinced, due to the dialogue I had today with President Arthur Lira, that this manifestation by the Senate will be respected in the sense that the Chamber can agree to these amendments and we can have a process as soon as possible,” he continued.

As shown in journalist Gerson Camarotti’s blog, the Chamber’s top leadership sent messages in mid-November that “significant changes” in the story would not be accepted.

One of the changes made by Bezerra was the linking of the entire open fiscal space with the PEC for social purposes. The government’s expectation is that the project should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget, and that only part of the resource will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaces Bolsa Família.

Senators feared that resource could be used, for example, to fund the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called “secret budget”.

In addition, during the PEC discussions, President Jair Bolsonaro even said that part of the resources would be used for the salary adjustment of public servants. Aid for truck drivers was also suggested.

The eventual use of the money in this way was the target of criticism from several senators, who saw the limit on payment of federal debts being used as a “blank check” by the government in 2022, the election year.

During the vote, senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), who changed the vote and became favorable to the text after the changes, demanded a “public commitment” from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), that the “dismemberment” of the text was not authorized.

This dismemberment would allow the consensual part of the PEC to be promulgated immediately, while the altered sections would return for a second analysis by the Chamber.

Tebet defended that the deputies “do not take away what is priority and primordial and that made us get the necessary votes”.

“It is the linking of the entire fiscal space, currently budgeted at more than R$100 billion, solely and exclusively for social security, for Auxílio Brasil, for social assistance, for social security, for health”, he explained.