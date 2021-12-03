PEC dos Precatórios will be sliced ​​and changes will remain for 2022

The president of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), said today that the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, approved today by the Senate, should be sliced ​​up. As a result, one part would be enacted later this year and another would return to the Chamber, as the senators made changes to the proposal.

The PEC makes room for the payment of R$ 400 to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) for around 17 million people during the year 2022, when President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek reelection. However, the number of beneficiaries can be even greater. According to the MP (Provisional Measure) that created Auxílio Brasil, the benefit would be granted to 20 million families. The MP was also approved by the Senate today. There is a loophole, however, for the government to only extend the benefit to clear the queue if it has money earmarked for it.

Lira said the purpose of slicing is to streamline the process.

We need to understand how far the regimental limit goes. We have to understand that neither the Exchange, nor the dollar, nor the state, nor municipalities, nor precatoria, can wait for the CCJ, the special commission and the plenary proceedings to be processed twice.

Arthur Lira, in an interview with journalists

“We are going to see the common text of the two Houses, as it should be promulgated, by the two tables, and what is left in common will have to go to the CCJ, it will have to be admissible. This is the procedure of the Chamber of Deputies’ bylaws. , which is a little different from the Senate. So, as much effort as possible so that the common text of the two houses is promulgated as soon as possible, and allow more than 20 million people to receive aid,” he then added.

“We let the Senate legislate, as it is regimented, and we are now going to make as much effort as possible to find out what the amendments are, because we definitely do not know it, to analyze it together. And there is no supremacy of one House over another. Until the texts are the same, the PEC will continue to be voted on”, he concluded.

To pass the plenary, the PEC needs 49 votes of the 81 senators, in two rounds. If approved, the proposal will still return to the Chamber, for a new vote in two rounds.

On Tuesday, the PEC had been approved by the Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) of the Senate, by 16 votes to 10. To get the necessary votes in the plenary, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the proposal, held negotiations with opposition and independent parliamentarians in recent days.

With new changes in the PEC, the expectation of the base of the government was to reach the necessary votes. Pacheco accepted the idea and scheduled the vote for 9:00 am on Thursday. Thursday’s session was originally scheduled for 4pm.