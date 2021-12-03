People who have had a covid can get sick again due to omicron (WHO)

posted on 12/02/2021 11:45 AM



(credit: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

Johannesburg, South Africa- Antibodies generated after having the coronavirus do not prevent the person from being infected again with the omicron variant, said a researcher on Thursday (2) during a press conference at the Africa department of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Last week, South African researchers announced they had detected a new variant of the coronavirus, and the news sparked global panic.

There are many uncertainties about the characteristics of omicrons, their ability to spread and their resistance to vaccines.

“We think that previous contagion does not protect against omicrons,” said Anne von Gottberg, an infectious disease specialist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases in South Africa (NICD).

The investigation is still beginning, but the first conclusions show that people who have already had contact with the coronavirus can be reinfected due to this virus mutation, probably with less severe symptoms, concludes the researcher.

Vaccines, however, must remain effective against severe forms of the disease, she said.

The variant is already present in at least 22 countries and, in Africa, the number of official cases of covid-19 has increased by 54% in the last seven days compared to the previous week. Two weeks ago, the continent registered 300 new cases a day. On Wednesday, it registered 8,561, compared with 4,373 on Tuesday.

“We don’t know where this variant comes from,” said WHO expert Ambrose Talisuna.

South Africa and neighboring countries were penalized with travel restrictions after announcing the discovery of this variant. For WHO, these restrictions are “unfair” and are not based on any scientific considerations.