PF completes investigation and says Greek ship was responsible for oil spill that hit Brazilian coast | large northern river

The Federal Police completed investigations into the origin of the oil slicks that hit the Brazilian coast between August 2019 and March 2020. According to the agency, a Greek oil tanker was responsible for the spillage of the substance at sea.

The spots reached more than 1 thousand locations in the nine states of the Northeast – Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Maranhão, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe – and also in Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro. (See the list of affected beaches here, according to an IBAMA report).

Considering the evidence and other elements of conviction produced about the case during the two years of investigation, the PF concluded that there is sufficient evidence that the Greek-flagged ship was responsible for the environmental disaster.

The company, whose name was not disclosed, its owners, the ship’s captain and engineer were indicted for committing crimes of pollution, non-compliance with environmental obligations and damage to conservation units (Articles 40, 54 and 68 of Law 9,605/98).

The PF found that only the costs borne by the federal, state and municipal public authorities for cleaning beaches and ocean were estimated at more than BRL 188 million. Therefore, this was established as the initial and minimum value for the environmental damage caused.

The total amount of the environmental damage is being determined by the expertise of the PF, which must send the report “soon” to the responsible authorities.

With the conclusion, the police inquiry was forwarded to the Federal Justice of Rio Grande do Norte and to the Federal Public Ministry for analysis and adoption of the applicable measures.

According to the PF, the investigations had three aspects and were carried out in partnership with various national and international bodies and institutions.

Initially, the substance that reached the coast was investigated. This was done through chemical analyzes that determined the type of material, characteristics and origin – whether it was national or foreign.

The second front of the investigation was to understand the exact location where the leak occurred. For this, geointelligence techniques were used, with satellite images and models and simulations carried out by specific software.

The other point of the investigation was to use a database, documents and information to clarify the facts, through national and international cooperation, including the support of Interpol.

The first apparitions took place on August 30, 2019 on beaches in Paraíba. In the first week of September, another five states in the Northeast – Rio Grande do Norte, Alagoas, Sergipe, Ceará and Pernambuco – were already registering cases on its coast.

In the third week, the cases were concentrated mainly on the beaches of Rio Grande do Norte, the place most affected by the disaster. In the following weeks, it reached the other states of the Northeast and also the Southeast.

In some regions, in addition to the role of the Public Power in cleaning, several local workers collected oil from the beaches, as they depended on the location as a tourist spot for their survival.

Animals, such as fish and turtles, were also found on the beach sand covered by dark oil stains.