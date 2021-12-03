PF: Greek ship was responsible for oil spill in the Northeast – News

The Federal Police (PF) informed, this Thursday (2/12), that an oil tanker with a Greek flag was responsible for causing the considered greatest environmental tragedy due to an oil spill in the history of Brazil. The investigations were completed more than two years after the occurrence and foresee punishments.

The spill of 5,000 tons of oil killed thousands of animals and harmed fishing, affecting more than 130 municipalities in 11 states, nine in the Northeast and two in the Southeast. The investigations were carried out in partnership with several national and international bodies and institutions.

Those responsible were indicted for committing crimes of pollution, non-compliance with environmental obligations and damage to conservation units. The company will be responsible for the process, in addition to the legal guardians, the vessel’s captain and the chief engineer.

In addition to the irreparable environmental damage, the country had to spend more than R$ 188 million to clean up the beaches and the sea. The amount will be charged to those responsible for the leak, but the PF still calculates an environmental damage amount. The reports will be delivered to the Federal Judiciary Branch of Rio Grande do Norte and the Federal Public Ministry for the adoption of measures and compliance with the punishments.

research fronts

According to the PF, the authorities focused on three fronts. The first evaluated the characteristics of the substance in order to determine the origin of the oil. “This was necessary, as several theories emerged about the origin of the material (leakage from pipelines, platforms or nature reserves, ships in transit or wrecked, coast of Africa)”, explained the police.

Investigators also sought to identify the exact location of the start of the spill, using satellite images and models, as well as simulations. To make the connection, the authorities requested data, documents and information. According to the PF, there was “national and international cooperation, including support from Interpol”.

“The Federal Police, based on the evidence and other elements of conviction produced, concluded that there is sufficient evidence that an oil tanker flying a Greek flag would have been responsible for the launch of the oleaginous substance that reached the Brazilian coast,” the agency said in a statement. the press.