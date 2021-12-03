Photos show delivery of a yellow star at Atlético-MG’s CT | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG is expecting to win the Brazilian title this Thursday. Before the match against Bahia, at 6 pm, in Salvador, a yellow star was delivered by truck to Cidade do Galo, the club’s training center.

Atletico-MG’s press office claims that the yellow star is part of a project to restore the club’s shield installed on one of the walls of the CT.

Galo’s board does not confirm that it has already organized an event to celebrate the achievement that will break a 50-year fast without Brasileirão titles. But the expectation is that, in case of a title, a big party will be made when the players arrive in Belo Horizonte.

Atlético-MG has the first chance to be champion depending only on themselves. Galo needs a victory to confirm the conquest of the bi-championship. The team led by Cuca has 78 points, eight more than Flamengo.

TV Globo broadcasts to Minas, with Rogério Corrêa, Bob Faria, Henrique Fernandes and Fábio Júnior. Premiere shows the game to all of Brazil.

