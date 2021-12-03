Piauí women’s team is surrendered by robbers and president reports horror film – Sports

female team players queen bees, from Piauí, suffered an attempt to robbery by two men inside the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium, in Teresina, after the 3-2 defeat by Fluminense-PI in the Piauí Championship. The athletes were carrying sporting goods from the locker room to the club’s minibus when the action took place.

The club president, Kitéria Alves, reported the horror scenes of the episode and said that the players cried during the trip back to Picos. “Our driver and some athletes were approached first by the robbers. My girls made a mistake, because they didn’t give them their cell phones, but if they didn’t make a mistake, I don’t know how it would have been. It was a horror movie that I haven’t erased yet. change my mind to think about something else. I didn’t sleep or eat anything,” he said.

The Military Police of Piauí reported that riot police officers were inside the stadium and heard the screams of one of the players. The arrival of police officers at the scene, with shots into the air, according to Kitéria, caused the assailants to flee, leaving behind the stolen belongings. There was no record of a police report with the PM.

One of the players was the victim of rape by one of the assailants during the episode. “She was touched by one of them, unfortunately. We can find volunteer doctors and we are going to look for a psychologist,” said the president.

Kitéria complained about the lack of security to the president of the Football Federation of Piauí, who promised to police the stadium doors in the next matches.

As Abelhas Rainhas will return to the field on Saturday to face Skill Red, at 4 pm, at the Lindolfo Monteiro stadium.