Police arrest ‘King of Copper’, accused of trading stolen copper wire – Gerais

Junkyard owner in Betim accused of buying stolen copper wire. At the site, there was more than 260kg of material without origin (photo: Civil Police and Municipal Guard/Disclosure)

A month-long investigation carried out by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) and in partnership with the Municipal Guard of Betim, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte (RMBH), ended up in the arrest of a 40-year-old man, owner of an iron. -old, in Bairro So Luiz, in Betim, where more than 260 kilos of unfounded copper wires were seized. The “King of Copper” is suspected of buying this type of material stolen from the city’s streets and institutions about six years ago.

The police action took place on Tuesday afternoon (2/12) at a junkyard targeted by the investigations. The owner of the establishment was arrested in the act of committing the crime of qualified reception. The man’s driver was arrested, but was released after giving a police statement.

Cable theft has caused damage to the streets and establishments in Betim. The serious problems range from stopped traffic lights, loss of medication, as in the case of the Dom Bosco Basic Health Unit, which lost hundreds of doses of vaccines against COVID-19, Coronavac and Pfizer, on October 13th, due to lack of energy due to the lack of energy. that kind of theft.

ostentation caught the attention of the police

The financial movement of the junkyard owner caught the attention of investigators, who, due to the breach of bank secrecy, revealed a movement that was around R$300 thousand to R$400 thousand per month.

The suspect himself called himself ‘King of Copper’ and even got a haircut with the initials ‘RC’ (photo: Civil Police and Municipal Guard/Disclosure) The suspect himself called himself ‘King of Copper’ and, in a photo posted on his social network, shows a haircut with the initials “RC”. He also boasted a life of luxury and posted pictures of stacks of money bills.

According to the Civil Police, he has already been in the police for the crimes of drunkenness in traffic and bodily harm. For the current investigation, he will be able to answer for the crime of qualified reception and remain in prison for three to eight years.

The investigation follows the line that he would not lead the robberies, but would be one of the main stolen copper purchase contacts known to criminals.