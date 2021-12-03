Portugal enters a state of calamity

Fears of a worsening of the health context dictated it as follows: Portugal entered a state of calamity again, from this Wednesday. And they are several restrictions that go into effect.

Traveling to the Portuguese mainland, by whatever means, requires the submission of a negative test. Airlines that carry untested passengers incur a fine of 20,000 euros.

Even for people already vaccinated against Covid, a test is also required. to visit a nursing home or health establishment, to access major cultural or sporting events whether indoors or not, and to enter a bar or a nightclub.

In night spaces, workers have to wear a mask, customers do not, according to the new regulation of the General Directorate of Health. the general rule is back to mandatory mask in all closed spaces.

O digital certificate once again essential to access restaurants, tourist establishments or gyms.

after the Christmas it’s the New Year, the week of January 2-9 will be “contact containment” – is the expression used. Schools are closed, excluding universities, bars and clubs too, telecommuting will be mandatory, as long as the function allows it.