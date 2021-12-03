https://br.sputniknews.com/20211202/asteroide-potencialmente-perigoso-9-vezes-mais-alto-que-cristo-redentor-vai-se-aproximar-da-terra-20492705.html

'Potentially dangerous' asteroid, 9 times higher than Christ the Redeemer will approach Earth

‘Potentially dangerous’ asteroid, 9 times higher than Christ the Redeemer will approach Earth

Despite its formidable size, the chances of the asteroid making some sort of disastrous impact on our planet this month seem pretty negligible. 02.12.2021

Currently, many sizable space rocks have passed our planet. However, an asteroid impact that has catastrophic consequences for life on Earth fortunately remains the premise of sci-fi disaster movies. Asteroid 4660 Nereus, which is due to orbit Earth on December 11 this year, despite being labeled a “potentially dangerous” asteroid (PHA) by NASA, will not hit us. At 330 meters in diameter, the asteroid is taller than landmarks like the Eiffel Tower in France, the Chrysler Building in the US, or the equivalent of nine Christ the Redeemers placed on top of each other. 4660 Nereus will approach Earth at a distance of approximately 3.9 million kilometers. And while it does not appear to pose an immediate threat to our planet, it was considered “potentially dangerous” for its sheer magnitude (18.4, which is less than 22 – one of the requirements for being classified as a PHA) and the distance at which it travels. approximates our planet (less than 0.05 astronomical units is another requirement). Also in December, another asteroid measuring between 84 and 190 meters in diameter is expected to pass relatively close to Earth.

