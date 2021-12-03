Precatório: Lira wants to enact part of the PEC and vote on changes made by the Senate only in 2022 | Policy

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), defended this Thursday (2) that the National Congress carry out a “partial enactment” of the PEC dos Precatórios.

The PEC was approved by the Senate in two rounds on Thursday, but the senators made a series of changes to the text. The regiment provides for the amended text to return for a new analysis by the deputies – which, according to Arthur Lira, should only happen in 2022.

The congressional regulations allow, however, that only the passages that have already been approved without change by the Chamber and Senate be promulgated. The articles that were changed, in this case, would continue to be processed separately.

Independent and opposition senators who articulated the changes in the Precatório PEC with the government have already stated, on Thursday, that they are against this “slicing” of the text. And they asked the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the leader of the government in the House, senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), to seek a “commitment” from the Chamber to the new version.

“Any very substantial change, we do not have the legislative condition to bring [diretamente] to the plenary. Let’s see the common text of the two Houses. This common text must be promulgated by the two Tables [Diretoras]. […] I do not believe that, this year, what is not common can be voted on”, declared Lira.

PEC dos Precatórios is approved in the 2nd round in the Senate

According to the president of the Chamber, the changes made by the senators must follow the normal procedure. The ordinary rite provides, in this order:

the analysis of the admissibility of the excerpts by the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ); the analysis of the text’s merits in a special commission; the vote in plenary.

“We are going to learn very calmly, very calmly, by the two Houses, so that we can jointly, Senate and Chamber, talk about the enactment of what is necessary, urgent and appropriate in terms of regulations,” he said.

“It’s not because the Chamber doesn’t agree that that text will be valid, much less because the Senate said that that text will be valid. PEC must be the same texts.”

A proposal to amend the Constitution can only be enacted if the House and Senate approve the same text. This means that, if there is no consensual version, the PEC can go back and forth from one side of Congress to the other as many times as necessary – which increases the processing time.

Lira said that he will meet with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and with the Casas advisers this Thursday to define what the “common text” is.

The partial enactment of the PEC may include in the Constitution, for example, the change in the inflation calculation to be considered for the adjustment of the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of government expenditures.

According to the new wording, the correction will consider inflation between January and December – no longer between July of the previous year and June. According to the Ministry of Economy, this change alone would open up fiscal space of BRL 62.2 billion.

The senators, however, changed the rules on the limit of payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts). The text approved by the Chamber predicted that the rule would be valid until 2036. According to the text approved by the Senate, the deadline was reduced to 2026.

There is still no consensus on whether it would be possible to enact only part of this provision, that is, guarantee the ceiling for the payment of court orders in 2022 while the rest of the PEC continues to be processed.

Another change approved by the Senate links the entire open fiscal space with the PEC for social purposes. This was one of the changes articulated to enable the vote on the proposal, which was approved with a large majority in both rounds this Thursday.

The government’s expectation is that the project should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget, and that only part of the resource will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, a program that replaces Bolsa Família. Senators feared that part of the released resource could be used, for example, to fund the rapporteur’s amendments, the so-called “secret budget”.

The rapporteur of the matter in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), said earlier that he had spoken with Lira and stated that he was “convinced” that the senators’ manifestation was respected “in the sense that the Chamber can agree with these amendments” .

In the Senate, congressmen who articulated the approval of the PEC demanded a commitment that the alterations would not be dehydrated in the Chamber of Deputies.