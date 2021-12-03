Premiere Fails and Cuts Game Stream

Premiere, pay-per-view from Grupo Globo that shows matches of the Campeonato Brasileiro, abruptly interrupted the transmission of Bahia x Atlético-MG, which began at 6 pm (Brasilia time). The fact occurred around the 12 minutes of departure.

On social media, fans from different parts of Brazil detected the flaw and criticized the platform. The game, by the way, is of extreme importance, since it can give the national title to the club from Minas Gerais after 50 years – you can follow UOL Esporte’s moves in real time.

The problem occurred in different operators across the country, such as Sky, Net and Claro. There are reports of images with “duplicate blocks” and with constant crashes. The signal, however, did not suffer interference for some fans who sign the companies in question.

On open TV, Globo, which broadcasts the game to the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia, also did not show any type of interruption.

O UOL Sport contacted Grupo Globo for a position on Premiere’s network failure. The note will be updated as soon as there is a return. On Twitter, the Premiere page apologized to fans and claimed that the broadcast had normalized. “We apologize for what happened. We had some technical problems, but we have already re-established the signal,” he wrote.

Here are some reactions:

