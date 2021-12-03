‘Prepare to die’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will be threatened by Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The dictator will take the villain hostage and point a revolver in his direction. The deputy will beg for his life. “Prepare to die”, will affirm the enemy of Brazil in the telenovela at 6 pm on Globo.

Paraguayan soldiers will gag and tie the hands of Tonico and Nino (Raffaele Casuccio). They will be placed in front of Solano, who will question why the deputy is in the city of Uruguaiana. Alexandre Nero’s character will claim that he wants to help the dictator win the war.

In scenes that will air the next day10 , Solano will order Nino to notify Don Pedro (Selton Mello) that Tonico is his prisoner. The villain will question if they are not friends, and the ruler of Paraguay will declare that his attitude is only to negotiate a ransom with the emperor.

Meanwhile, Samuel (Michel Gomes), Gastão (Daniel Torres), Augusto (Gil Coelho) and Olu (Rogério Brito) will continue on their way to Uruguaiana. López will stand at the window looking through binoculars and spot them. The Paraguayan will pick up his gun and start shooting it out.

As the sequence progresses, the room where the villain and the dictator will hide will be shot at, and the bullets from the dictator’s gun will run out. He will need to get another one. “If the general released me, there would be two of us at the window to send a bullet!”, Tonico will try to convince him.

The enemy ruler of Brazil will point the gun at him and tell him to prepare to die. A barrage of shots will invade the place. The dictator will bend down, while the deputy will drop to the ground. An officer will storm the room and approach López at that moment. He will advise you to return to Paraguay immediately.

A torch thrown from outside will hit the curtains, and the fire will spread quickly. Solano López and the officer will manage to escape. Tonico will remain in captivity, tied up. The place will be engulfed in flames, and the villain will be desperate and weakened by the inhaled smoke. “Someone help me! Help! For the love of…”, the deputy will beg.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.