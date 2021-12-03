probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

This Friday, Sport and Flamengo will measure forces at Arena Pernambuco, at 20:00, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Rubro-Negro from Pernambuco is already relegated to Serie B, therefore, it only meets the table. Cariocas, on the other hand, are in second position, but with remote chances for a title.







Bruno Henrique scored one of Flamengo’s winning goals in the first round (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo) Photo: Throw!

For tonight’s match, Flamengo will have ten absenteeism, seven of which will be taken as holders. In addition to Everton Ribeiro, who is suspended, coach Mauricio Souza will be without Diego Alves, Isla, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Willian Arão, Piris da Motta Andreas Pereira, Arrascaeta and Gabriel Barbosa ( and know the situation of each one of them).

Currently, Sport is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, with only 33 points conquered. Flamengo, as mentioned above, is the vice-leader, with 70 points in the leaderboard.

DATASHEET

Sport x Flamengo

Date/Time: 12/3, at 8 pm

Local: Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata (PE)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

fourth referee: Tiago Nascimento dos Santos (PE)

video arbiter: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

where to see: Premiere and realtime of THROW!

SPORT (Technician: Gustavo Florentín)

Mailson; Ewerthon, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; José Welison, Marcão Silva, Gustavo Oliveira and Hernanes; Everton Felipe and Mikael

suspended:-

hanging: Mailson, Luciano Juba, Ronaldo, Paulinho Moccelin and Tréllez

Outside: Neilton, João Igor and Thiago Lopes (embezzlement), Everaldo and Leandro Barcia (doubts)

FLAMENGO (Technician: Mauricio Souza)

Hugo; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon (Renê); Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Diego and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro.

Suspended: Everton Ribeiro

hanging: Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana, Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Renê, Rodinei and Kenedy.

Outside: Diego Alves, Isla, Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Willian Arão, Piris da Motta Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta and Gabriel Barbosa.