Profile that ‘killed’ Atila in the SUS system is from a doctor from Rondônia

The microbiologist, researcher and digital influencer Atila Iamarino said on Thursday (2) that his data were corrected on the Unified Health System (SUS) platform. As the influencer, the illegal changes were made with the credential of a doctor from Porto Velho (RO), who had access to the platform blocked after the case.

According to Atila, her name, her mother’s name and her nationality were changed on the vaccination certificate on ConnectSUS. In addition, he was also marked as “dead” in the system.

“Whoever did this used a VPN service with an exit in Brasília, but the access data remain in the system. We are still seeing the next steps. And I still want to know if everyone who has CNES has access to all the CadSUS data and can change it that way”, explained the microbiologist.

In addition to Atila, youtuber Felipe Neto, politicians Guilherme Boulos, Manuela D’Ávila and Gleisi Hoffmann also had data changed on the Ministry of Health platform. On social networks, the influencer also highlighted that investigations should continue to find out if the owner of the credential was the one who actually changed the data in the system

“This was done with this credential, not necessarily by the person who owns it. We are still seeing the next steps with the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) and in relation to the person responsible for the credential or whoever used it”, he said.

