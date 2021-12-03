Profile that ‘killed’ Attila in the SUS system belongs to a doctor from Rondônia

The person responsible for altering the data of Átila Iamarino, scientific promoter who gained more prominence during the covid-19 pandemic, on the ConnectSUS platform was identified as a doctor from Porto Velho, Rondônia. The health professional had access to the Ministry of Health’s system blocked after the discovery.

The invasion was exposed by the biologist on November 9, when he saw that his name, nationality and affiliation were changed on the covid-19 vaccination certificate. The person responsible for the alteration, who did not have his identity revealed, also declared that the science promoter would be dead.

After receiving a request from Attila, the Ministry of Health identified the author of the forgery and corrected his information in ConectaSUS and CadSus, a registration tool connected to the use of health services.