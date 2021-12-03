Profile that ‘killed’ Attila in the SUS system belongs to a doctor from Rondônia

The person responsible for altering the data of Átila Iamarino, scientific promoter who gained more prominence during the covid-19 pandemic, on the ConnectSUS platform was identified as a doctor from Porto Velho, Rondônia. The health professional had access to the Ministry of Health’s system blocked after the discovery.
The invasion was exposed by the biologist on November 9, when he saw that his name, nationality and affiliation were changed on the covid-19 vaccination certificate. The person responsible for the alteration, who did not have his identity revealed, also declared that the science promoter would be dead.
After receiving a request from Attila, the Ministry of Health identified the author of the forgery and corrected his information in ConectaSUS and CadSus, a registration tool connected to the use of health services.
“The change was made with the credential (now blocked) of a doctor from Porto Velho/RO, who also marked me as dead, made Nazi apology and other offenses. Thank you for the response”, wrote the microbiologist when announcing the resolution of the case, tonight, almost a month after the change was discovered.
Átila also explained that the person responsible for the fraud used a VPN – virtual private network – to gain access to the Ministry of Health’s system, pretending to be in Brasília, but his real address ended up being recorded with the access data.
He also showed concern about the number of people who have access to the SUS system, questioning whether all those registered with the CNES (National Register of Health Establishments) can edit the information, highlighting that the profile of the suspected doctor may have been used by the 3rd.
“This was done with this credential, not necessarily by the person who owns it. We are still seeing the next steps with the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) and in relation to the person responsible for the credential or whoever used it,” he added.
In addition to Átila, other public personalities such as Felipe Neto, Felipe Castanhari, Guilherme Boulos, Manuela D’Ávila and Nyvi Estephan also had their data changed in a scheme similar to that of the publisher.
In note to the UOL, the Ministry of Health stated that it “has taken the necessary steps to open the process with the competent authorities for due investigation”.
“It should be clarified that the responsible operator’s credentials are blocked whenever an irregularity is identified and the victims’ data is promptly corrected and updated”, highlighted the folder, also directing that people contact number 136 to request correction of any given in ConnectSUS.
The report also contacted the Federal Council of Medicine and the Regional Council of Medicine of Rondônia to investigate possible investigations into the case, but has not yet received any feedback. This space will be updated as soon as there is manifestation.