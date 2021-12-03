PSG star Messi suffers blow when buying luxury hotel in Spain, says newspaper

It’s not all flowers… Player voted best in the world in 2021 and Paris Saint-Germain star, Argentine Lionel Messi ended up falling in a coup after buying a property in Sitges, a Spanish municipality near Barcelona. The investor had acquired the luxury hotel without knowing that the space is irregular and the construction will be demolished.

The property was purchased during the period when the player was still playing for Barcelona. The information is from the newspaper “El Confidencial”, which highlights the high standard of the space. The daily points out that Messi had suffered a blow because the former owner of the “Hotel MiM Sitges”, which cost 30 million euros, around R$ 192 million at the current price, already knew that the place could be demolished.

Local authorities point out that the project acquired by the PSG athlete is outside Barcelona’s urban laws and regulations. Businessman Francisco Sánchez Rodríguez, the hotel’s previous owner, was already aware of these irregularities, according to the newspaper. There is still no date for the tearing down of the building.

Messi did not comment on the case. On the other hand, to the newspaper, Rodríguez freed his side and said that there is still no demolition order – he only confirmed that the Sitges city hall has declared a sentence, which is defined and will not be returned regardless of who asks for it.

The building was built in 2013, and boasts 77 suites and rooms, 300 m² of lounges with natural light and a “spa”, in addition to a swimming pool and gym. The hotel is very close to a beach area.