Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Chip Confirmed Cell Phones, and More | hands-on

Qualcomm held its traditional annual event this week. After just a year in virtual format, the Snapdragon Tech Summit was once again headquartered in Hawaii, to present the company’s news in segments ranging from high-end cell phones to always-connected PCs. Want to know the details of all the news? TudoCelular followed closely and shows you everything in this Hands-on.

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 will equip gamer devices

Before talking about the main news, one of Qualcomm’s announcements involves the gamer audience. The company announced the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 as a platform aimed at equipping gaming devices. Here you can count on the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies to improve the experience. But what can you have on devices with this chip? According to Qualcomm, it will support a 144fps rate and 10-bit HDR, with a reproduction of more than a billion colors in games.

The connectivity will have power for low latency and high download and upload speeds, both through Wi-Fi 6 and 6E and in compatibility with 5G. In practice, you’ll have an ultra-fast and lag-free connection to services like the new xCloud or Steam Remote Play.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 7c+ Gen 3 Released for PCs

Let’s go now to the segment of always-on and connected PCs. Qualcomm has officialized two chips for ultra-thin laptops. The most powerful is the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, which will come with support for 4G and 5G, in addition to the sixth generation of Wi-Fi. It brings improvements in CPU, with more overall performance and per Watt compared to competitors. Already the GPU promises performance far superior to the predecessor, even in intense activities. Machines with this component will also be able to run games in Full HD up to 120 fps, to give great fluidity to gamers in a compact body.

Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3, on the other hand, seeks to focus on the input segment. This chip will equip both Windows PCs and Chromebooks. Here, there will also be the debut of the 5G network on platforms of the most basic segment, apart from Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, for fast wireless internet.

Qualcomm and Google Cloud Announce Collaboration

One of the highlights of the event was the announcement of the collaboration between Qualcomm and Google Cloud. The companies came together to develop a new neural search architecture, also called NAS. It will be focused on helping companies when optimizing their Artificial Intelligence models automatically. In other words, no manual improvements. The architecture will reach the entire Qualcomm portfolio, but will be restricted at this first moment to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the company’s new mobile platform, which we will be detailing shortly.





With the solution created in conjunction with Google Cloud, the intention is to accelerate the development of a neural network for mobile devices with Qualcomm components. Other benefited areas range from the Internet of Things to mixed reality devices, always-on PCs and automotive platforms. The NAS will also be integrated with the chip developer’s neural processing SDK. This means that developers will have access to the new feature to further explore the Artificial Intelligence features it offers.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 made official

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was introduced as the new mobile platform aimed at high-end cell phones. In addition to the family name change, there have been a number of improvements for this new generation. One of the main features is the connectivity. Now, the 5G modem present in it supports up to 10 Gigabit speed. Not counting Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which can reach 3.6 Gigabit per second download. In other words, you can expect a very smooth experience when running your games.

If you like cameras, smartphones equipped with this chip will support 8K recordings with HDR. Another novelty is the feature that allows you to apply a kind of portrait mode during filming. Want more? The Snapdragon 8 will also support a camera always connected with low power consumption, for you to use when unlocking the screen, for example, without having major impact on the battery. For those who enjoy playing on mobile, the platform has more than 50 Snapdragon Elite Gaming functions. They range from improving fluidity to generating desktop gaming capability. Apart from the Adreno GPU, which now comes with improvements in both the ability to render graphics and energy savings.

And how is the sound part? Here, you will have a combination of technologies that will be responsible for generating cleaner music and voice. One will be dedicated to providing CD-quality wireless audio. In other words, you will be able to hear your favorite sound without loss of quality, even with Bluetooth headphones. Qualcomm promises to deliver all of this by prioritizing user safety on the device with the new chipset. For this, the company inserted a mechanism focused on trust management, especially when the subject is permission for applications and services.

Manufacturers confirm use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

After all, when will we see the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in action? Some cell phones have already been confirmed as the first to be powered by the platform. Realme has guaranteed the GT 2 Pro as one of the first to come equipped with the Qualcomm chip. Despite not having given a date for the release, it is certain that the development of the cell phone started a few months ago and promises to be a top of the line that will surprise young users around the world. Other manufacturers that are certain to use the component soon are Xiaomi and Motorola. The first released a teaser to confirm the presence of the chipset on line 12, while the second has already set the date for the debut of the Edge X30: it will be on December 9th.