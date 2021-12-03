Qualicorp and Unimed Serrana RJ launch plans starting at R$213

Qualicorp, the platform for choosing healthcare plans in Brazil, and Unimed Serrana RJ announce the launch of a new portfolio of collective healthcare plans by adhesion, focusing on customers in the mountainous region of the State of Rio de Janeiro. With regional and national product options, customers find in the new portfolio plans with values ​​from R$ 213 (subject to changes, according to the chosen product and the customer’s age group).

“The new health plans in partnership with Unimed Serrana RJ expand the options of access to quality healthcare for customers in the region”, says Gláucio Fernandes, Qualicorp’s commercial superintendent in Rio de Janeiro. “Regional operators have specific characteristics and help meet the demands of local customers, in addition to offering great cost-benefit.”

The new portfolio of Unimed Serrana RJ offers four different product options (Stations, Univida, Uniplan and State), which include health plans with or without co-participation and accommodation options in an infirmary or apartment, so that the customer can choose the one that best meets your needs and budget.

“Our growth has been constant and balanced across the entire area of ​​action of Unimed Serrana RJ, which currently covers 16 municipalities. More than 20 million were invested in the last 5 years and we continue to invest in the expansion of Hospital Unimed Nova Friburgo and modernization of our Unimed Specialty Centers, located in Nova Friburgo, Teresópolis and Cachoeiras de Macacu. The result of a strengthened and unified work, thinking about the Unimed Way to Care”, says Dr. Antônio Chicre, president of Unimed Serrana RJ.

Customers who hire the health plans of Unimed Serrana RJ through Qualicorp will have access to the operator’s wide accredited network, which has service in a reference hospital, such as Hospital Unimed Nova Friburgo, in addition to 12 partner hospitals, Unimed Specialty Centers, located in Nova Friburgo, Teresópolis and Cachoeiras de Macacu. All plans also offer urgent and emergency care throughout the national territory.

Quali has prepared a differentiated award for brokers who work in the sale of Unimed Serrana RJ plans, who will receive a cyber bonus of R$350 for each life sold. The operator’s plans can be sold in the 16 municipalities that are part of Unimed Serrana RJ’s operating area, namely: Nova Friburgo, Teresópolis, Cachoeiras de Macacu, Bom Jardim, Cordeiro, Cantagalo, Duas Barras, Sumidouro, Macuco, Carmo, Santa Maria Madalena, Guapimirim, São Sebastião do Alto, Trajano de Moraes, Magé and São José do Vale do Rio Preto.

Quali’s collective health plans by adhesion in partnership with Unimed Serrana RJ are available to several professional categories, such as self-employed workers, public servants, students, among others.