Ravi discovers Tullius’ rot and alerts Christian; know which· TV news

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will discover that Tulio (Daniel Dantas) and Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) are lovers because of a dirty suit in Um Lugar ao Sol. Quickly, the driver will alert Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) about the villain’s rottenness. The protagonist will be shocked by the news on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In the chapter this Friday (3), the engineer will enter the car with Joy’s boyfriend (Lara Tremouroux) wearing the dirty suit of Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão). Attentive to details, the good guy will kill the riddle and soon alert his best friend.

“Túlio and Ruth, they are lovers”, will tell the boy. Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) won’t hide his astonishment at the information since, hours before, the employee at Redentor had spoken ill of her lover to him. However, it was all just a plan by the couple to outwit the executive.

“Listen to what I’m saying, because I saw it: Tulio and Ruth. Chris, it’s not just that they’re setting it up. It’s more than that,” warns Ravi.

In the plot, the crook returned to the decision to fire the Goiás in the chapter on Thursday (2) for finding him little smart and trying to discover some rottenness of Santiago’s darling (José de Abreu).

“In the end, the driver is a bit injured and will end up giving up the game. You can be sure,” he said to his lover, making clear his intention to approach the young man to destroy his rival.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

