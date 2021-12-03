Real Fact – Number of symptomatic cases of Covid-19 grows in Congonhas and Health Department warns the population

The Municipal Health Department reported that this Thursday (12/2) three new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Congonhas.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city has registered 8,565 (eight thousand five hundred and sixty-five) cases of the new coronavirus, and 8,432 (eight thousand four hundred and thirty-two) people have already recovered from the disease.

89 cases are currently being monitored. So far, 110 people have lost their lives as a result of the disease in the city. No death is under investigation.

symptomatic increase

The Municipal Health Department of Congonhas published a warning to the population about the increase in the number of people monitored and symptomatic for Covid-19 in the city. The data is so significant that it has led local health authorities to stress that failure to follow basic protocols and crowding is leading to increased transmission.

Sanitary measures are simple and protect individually and collectively. Sanitizing hands by constantly washing with soap and water or using 70% alcohol gel, the use of a face mask covering the mouth and nose, in addition to avoiding crowding are responsible, citizen actions and can prevent social restrictive measures from being imposed again. This is because the growth in symptomatic cases and, consequently, in contaminations can lead to an increase in hospital admissions and, once again, to a lack of beds in the region.

Vaccination is an important factor so that the disease does not progress to more severe cases, but it does not prevent, after contact with an infected person (symptomatic or asymptomatic), the person from developing the condition of Covid-19, warn experts. In addition, those who have not yet been vaccinated or are missing a dose of the immunizing agent against the new coronavirus, should look for the health center closest to their residence and schedule their vaccination.

Another epidemiological fact of concern is the fact that a person from the city tests positive for the Gamma variant, whose transmissibility power is very high. A new variant detected in Africa, initially, Ômicron, is already circulating in Brazil with confirmed cases in São Paulo and with suspects in Belo Horizonte. It is a variant that needs further studies, but its high transmission power is already known.