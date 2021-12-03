Rebeca falls into Cecília’s game and dismisses Felipe for good · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will see her romance with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) put an end to an outbreak of Cecília (Fernanda Marques) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The teenager will find a gift from the musician for her mother. With hate, she will get drunk until she gets sick and ends up in a hospital. Cornered, the model will be forced to scare the young man away to avoid more problems with his family in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

The grandson of Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) will cause confusion this Friday (3). According to columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, the lover will leave a speaker at the entrance of Rebeca’s building. There, he will have put a song he made for his new passion.

Cecilia will find the object and realize that her friend’s ex-boyfriend is keeping an eye on her mother. Upset, the teenager will party with Bela (Bruna Martins) and take them all. The character will be so drunk that she will be taken to the hospital.

In the following sequences, the spoiled woman will still pressure Rebeca about her relationship with Felipe. The veteran, however, will lie when she says they are just friends.

In the chapter on Saturday (4), the character played by Andrea Beltrão will face reality and ask the “new guy” to leave her alone. The model will fear that the case of the two will be unmasked by Cecília and that she will lose her daughter’s trust for good.

However, this is not the couple’s outcome. Later, Rebeca will end up having sex with the boy for the first time in a music studio.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: