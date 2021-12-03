Recession overturns Magalu’s paper to lower price since the beginning of the pandemic By Bloomberg Línea Brasil



Recession overturns Magalu paper to lower price since pandemic began



On the day that Brazil entered a technical recession in the third quarter, the action of Magalu, one of the main retailers in the country, erased the gains accumulated since the beginning of the pandemic and collapsed to its lowest value since March 19 of last year ( BRL 6.23). The share was traded in the final stretch of trading at R$ 6.45, down 6.45%.

The accumulated fall has already reached 42.30% in a period of one month. Since September, the role of Magazine Luiza (SA:) has been punished by the pessimistic forecasts regarding the result of its third quarter, which ended up being confirmed last month. The company took advantage of the low prices to fulfill its share buyback program at B3 (SA:). In one year, Magalu shares have already lost 71.46% of its value.

“The retail sector as a whole is strongly impacted by the macroeconomic scenario, and looking at the e-commerce segment, this has been even stronger, whether by adjusting projections in market analysts’ models, maintaining the level of risk of short term on the part of investment funds, among other factors that may explain this vertiginous fall in one of the darlings of the Brazilian stock market”, analyzed a recent report by XP, on the role of Magazine Luiza.

What to do with MGLU3?

For XP, caution is required, and investors need to consider other factors before buying any company’s shares at this time, such as risk appetite, investor investment term, comparison of the valuation of comparable companies, among others.

“Considering that the paper traded at prices above R$20 at the beginning of the year and today it is below R$9, is MGLU3 a good opportunity at this moment? In XP’s view, although the sector was by far the one that suffered the most in terms of retail coverage in 2021, there is still a great risk for companies’ results, given that demand may be weaker and competition should remain very fierce. , electronics and white goods, which are key categories for e-commerce, tend to be more cyclical due to the higher average ticket, and consumer demand for these categories may have been somewhat anticipated during the pandemic” , says the XP report, adding that “listed players are more exposed to the lower classes, who also suffer more in a more difficult macroeconomic environment, and the competitive scenario should remain challenging, which ends up increasing pressure on companies’ profitability ”.

XP has a “neutral” recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$18/share. The strong fall accumulated by the paper is highlighted by the investment platform, which cited a negative reaction to the financial result of the third quarter. “The downward movement is in line with what we have seen for the shares of the retail sector as a whole, which have been suffering as the macroeconomic scenario in Brazil has been worsening. However, after the release of mixed results in the last quarter, we saw the company’s share price take a sharp drop, which may have been mainly driven by investor uncertainty about the margin dynamics for the fourth quarter of this year, as well as a negative feedback from some investors regarding the provision of inventories of R$350 million in the quarter”.

Magalu released third-quarter data on Nov. 11, reporting an 89.5% drop in net income and blaming inflation and high interest rates for lower gross margin and higher expenses.

Recommendation

A survey by investment seeker Yubb showed MGLU3 as the third biggest drop (-27.84%) from November. Devaluation is also seen as an opportunity. Nova Futura Investimentos, for example, included Magalu’s shares in its selection of recommended assets for the month of December. The broker always considers a relationship between risk and return, with the ultimate objective of performing above the market index. From its recommended portfolio of 10 papers for December, Nova Futura recommends investing 10% in MGLU3.

A report by the Banco Inter (SA:) research team maintained the buy recommendation for Magalu shares even after the release of the third quarter results. “Magalu presented a disappointing result and below our expectations. Due to the evolution of the vaccination schedule, the physical retail operation was expected to perform well again, but this did not happen. We saw an increase in expenses that was disproportionate to the level of resumption of sales,” noted the report.

On the other hand, the Inter team weighed their analysis looking at the promising performance of Magazien Luiza’s online channel. “At the forefront of Brazilian retail omnichanneling, we hope that the company will regain margins, which are still at levels below the pre-pandemic period. Meanwhile, Magazine has the opportunity to generate value by strengthening its ecosystem from recent acquisitions, as well as the evolution of its services ensuring new sources of revenue”, wrote analyst Breno Francis de Paula.

Inter’s recommendation is to purchase MGL3 with a target price of R$18/share.

what does the CEO say

In the press conference in which he commented on the balance, Magalu’s CEO, Frederico Trajano, spoke about the sharp drop in the price of MGLU3 and about the 40 million share buyback program, launched in August. “You wouldn’t be able with a buyback program to get around a market situation that was created mainly by an increase in the interest rate, an increase in the cost of capital. The stock market fell a lot, especially retail companies had risen too much in the last year, especially e-commerce companies”, said the CEO.

He also stated that he does not usually comment on the share price. “When I took over the company, the share was R$ 0.10. The company’s market value was R$ 180 million. If you buy a stock in a company, if you really want not to speculate, you have to look at the long term. In the short term, the action has more to do with the flow of the economy, the market, whether Brazil is doing well or not, than with the company’s fundamentals. Anyone who wants to buy a company’s share based on fundamentals and looks at the long-term situation, in the long term, Magalu continues to be the most outstanding share on the Ibovespa, perhaps even in history.”

See more in Bloomberg Línea Brasil