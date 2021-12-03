Renata Gaspar replaces actress in a hurry and does ‘intensiveo’ for Um Lugar ao Sol · TV News

A newcomer to soap operas, Renata Gaspar hastily joined the cast of Um Lugar ao Sol to play Stephany’s manicure. The actress was called up to replace Maria Flor, who left the role after discovering she was pregnant during the recordings. Caught by surprise and with the work already in progress, the comedian had to do an “intensive study” to understand the character of the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

“I received the invitation in fright. [diretor] Maurício Farias My first recording took a very few days. And I didn’t get to talk to Maria Flor. The team left me free to create my own Stephany,” delivered the actress in an interview on the Gshow’s official website.

In Lícia Manzo’s story, Stephany is Érica’s (Fernanda de Freitas) sister and suffers domestic violence from her husband, troublemaker Roney (Danilo Granghéia). To understand the drama of the manicure, Renata took advantage of the little time she had to delve into the testimonies of women who were victims of abusive relationships.

I was trying to understand Stephany’s psychology, a woman who comes from a universe far from mine. She has a personality that invades the environment, that arrives with strength and joy, however, with little study, she does not question the violence she suffers. It is Erica who raises this question.

The actress also made a makeover to the look of the soap opera. Renata adopted curly hair to give life to the suburban woman and changed her accent from São Paulo to “Carioquês”.

In addition, the artist spoke a lot with her colleagues: “Fernanda took my hand and didn’t let go at any time. She would pass texts with me at dawn, we would make calls to talk about the character”.

In the next chapters, even, the relationship of the sisters will become closer. Fernanda will marry Santiago (José de Abreu), and Renata will move to the businessman’s house after getting rid of her abusive relationship with Roney. Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will approach the girl, and they will have a love affair.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

