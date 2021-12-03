Renato Gaúcho manifests for the first time since the departure of Flamengo

Coach was fired last Monday (29), two days after losing the Copa Libertadores final to Palmeiras, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Last Monday (29), the Flamengo announced the departure of the technician Renato Gaucho, after about four and a half months of work. By mutual agreement, the commander could not resist the defeat by Palmeiras in the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which Rubro-Negro was behind on the scoreboard for most of regular time and overtime.

This Thursday (2), the coach broke the silence and spoke on his Instagram account. He thanked Flamengo fans for the time he was at the club, as well as the players and the board, specifically in the figures of president Rodolfo Landim, soccer vice president Marcos Braz and soccer executive director Bruno Spindel.

Renato arrived at Flamengo in July this year, replacing Rogério Ceni. In all, he led the team in 38 matches, with 25 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses. Despite the many routs, especially the two against São Paulo, his work was marked by elimination in the Copa do Brasil and defeat in the Libertadores final.

Check out what Renato Gaúcho wrote on his Instagram account:

“I end another cycle here. We all have dreams to be conquered and training Flamengo was one of mine.

I conquered not in the way I would like, however, there was no lack of determination and commitment to try to come out with the achievements that we were hoping for.

I want to thank President Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel for the opportunity and for having trusted me. Thank you to all the departments of the club that were very important in this journey. Thank the players and the fans that, even though it wasn’t the way we dreamed, they still had Race, Love and Passion. This is Flamengo!

I follow with affection and admiration for the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

Success to the next!