Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City | review

The best compliment you can pay to Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is that, next to this film, the game’s first film adaptation, directed by Paul WS Anderson, seems like a cinematic masterpiece.

In theory, this reboot of the franchise in theaters comes with the goal of getting closer to the origin of the series in games, especially to distance itself from Anderson’s feature, which, although it was successful at the box office and guaranteed five sequels, was always questioned by part of the fans because of their freedoms with the original material, starting with the protagonist herself, Alice, played by Milla Jovovich.

Welcome To Raccoon City goes in the opposite direction, adapting most of the events of the first and second resident Evil. However, the similarities stop there: instead of following the game’s script to the letter, the feature of Johannes Roberts it assembles a jigsaw puzzle with characters and key events from these two works to tell a slightly different story.

In the film, the two games’ plot takes place simultaneously, instead of the three months of difference that separate them in the video game. The young Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) returns to Raccoon City, five years after fleeing an orphanage in which she grew up with her brother Chris (Robbie Amell), on the fateful September 30, 1998 in which a viral infestation turns all the city’s inhabitants into zombies.

As Claire returns to alert her brother to a conspiracy plotted by drugmaker Umbrella, Chris receives a call to find out, alongside fellow Jill (Hanna John-Kamen) and Wesker (Tom Hopper), the whereabouts of a police squad that went to investigate a murder at the Spencer Mansion, an isolated spot in the mountains near the city.

The idea of ​​seeking fidelity to the original material guides all creative decisions in the film in the worst possible way. At a time when references and easter eggs seem to matter as much as producing a watchable movie, the new resident Evil it seems to focus on just that: on famous scenes like the truck accident near the Raccoon police station, or the STARS’ fateful initial encounter with a zombie at Spencer Mansion, in which the undead slowly turns his back and directs his gaze to the camera.

Most of the time, the movie doesn’t bother to build any kind of coherence into its script, and will make you wonder simple questions about how some characters got from point A to point B. By putting the events of the two together. games, there are characters left in the scene and many of them lose their meaning, like Jill herself, lost for much of the film, and Leon, relegated to a role of comic relief partly by creative decisions, partly by subpar acting by Avan Jogia.

When you’re not trying to balance so much on screen, the new resident Evil He only manages to save himself in very rare scenes in which terror takes over and the undead dictate the action, such as a good sequel in which Chris deals with the terror of facing, alone and in the dark, a horde of infected. This movie would probably be better enjoyed if its isolated scenes were cut and posted separately on YouTube or social media, without any context or the need to make them connect.

If the intention was to make a work faithful to the original material, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has gone far, even though it is loaded with references. If the idea was to produce a quality horror and action feature, the objective was not fulfilled either. The film goes down in history as another unsuccessful adaptation of the games to the big screen, and with the aggravation of being even worse than the also criticized first attempt.