Restrictions return even with high vaccination rate

Portugal entered a state of calamity today, for the second time this year, to contain the trend of increasing cases of coronaviruses, despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe. The state of calamity is one level below the country’s maximum alert state.

The control of passengers at airports, ports and land borders will be strengthened and, starting today, most of those entering the country will have to test negative for the coronavirus, details the Associated Press. The mask is once again mandatory in closed spaces and for entry into restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels it is necessary to present a vaccination certificate.

The new global impositions against the disease come as countries register cases of the new Ômicron variant, first identified in South Africa. According to the Yonhap News Agency, South Korea confirmed its first cases of infection by the strain this Wednesday. fair. A 40-year-old couple living in Incheon, west of Seoul, and their friend tested positive for the variant in gene sequencing tests, announced the Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention (KDCA). According to information, the couple is fully vaccinated and visited Nigeria from 14 to 23 November.

Health officials performed the tests on four people, including the couple’s son, after detecting the infections. The son’s result is to be announced tomorrow. Tests were carried out on three others suspected of being infected with the strain and the results will be released around Saturday (4), according to the KDCA.