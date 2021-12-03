Rico criticizes Sthe and Dynho’s relationship in the reality show

Rico Melquiades stirred up the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) after becoming a farmer for the third time last night. The comedian woke up fellow prisoners with a pot — who returned the kindness — and returned to commenting on the relationship between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves in the rural reality show.

Unaware of the repercussions of the exchanges of caresses between the two in the house — which have already generated the divorce request of MC Mirella, until then Dynho’s wife, and Victor Igoh, manager and fiancé of Sthefane, being seen without an alliance — the pawn needled the pair in a chat with Solange Gomes in the outdoor area:

Dynho and Sthefane, for God’s sake. If I were married to them, I would end it, because I wouldn’t want to be in a relationship like those two people kept smoothing over in here. Rich Melquiades

Earlier, in a chat with Aline Mineiro, Rico promised to expose Sthefane during the live program. “Sthefane, get ready and I’ll roast her. I’ll say, ‘So Sthefane just wants to smoke and curl up with Dynho, a married woman.”

The ex-panicat then interrupted and scolded the pawn “Oh, buddy, are you going to come back to that again? I think it’s heavy.” “I’m going! Heavy, but it’s true! She has to look for her place as a married woman. She and Dynho! They’re married, friend!”, pointed out the comedian.

