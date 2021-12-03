Rico criticizes Sthe and Dynho’s relationship in the reality show

Rico Melquiades stirred up the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) after becoming a farmer for the third time last night. The comedian woke up fellow prisoners with a pot — who returned the kindness — and returned to commenting on the relationship between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves in the rural reality show.

Unaware of the repercussions of the exchanges of caresses between the two in the house — which have already generated the divorce request of MC Mirella, until then Dynho’s wife, and Victor Igoh, manager and fiancé of Sthefane, being seen without an alliance — the pawn needled the pair in a chat with Solange Gomes in the outdoor area:

Dynho and Sthefane, for God’s sake. If I were married to them, I would end it, because I wouldn’t want to be in a relationship like those two people kept smoothing over in here. Rich Melquiades

Earlier, in a chat with Aline Mineiro, Rico promised to expose Sthefane during the live program. “Sthefane, get ready and I’ll roast her. I’ll say, ‘So Sthefane just wants to smoke and curl up with Dynho, a married woman.”

The ex-panicat then interrupted and scolded the pawn “Oh, buddy, are you going to come back to that again? I think it’s heavy.” “I’m going! Heavy, but it’s true! She has to look for her place as a married woman. She and Dynho! They’re married, friend!”, pointed out the comedian.

1 / 12 1st Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden Play/RecordTV two / 12 2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 3 / 12 3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time Play/RecordTV 4 / 12 4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation Play/PlayPlus 5 / 12 5th Farmer: Dayane Mello The Farm 2021: Dayane, the farmer of the week, in the formation of the garden Play/Playplus 6 / 12 6th farmer: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo with a farmer’s hat Play/Playplus 7 / 12 7th farmer: Sthe Matos The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos receives advice from Galisteu after gaining proof from the farmer Play/Playplus 8 / 12 8th farmer: Marina Ferrari The Farm 2021: Marina Ferrari wins the farmer’s test Play/Playplus 9 / 12 9th farmer: Gui Araujo The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the farmer’s tenth test Play/PlayPlus 10 / 12 10th farmer: rich The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades in the formation of the tenth farm Play/Playplus 11 / 12 11th farmer: MC Gui Farm 2021: MC Gui in the formation of the 11th farm Play/PlayPlus 12 / 12 12th farmer: rich The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades gets annoyed when he hears Marina’s imitation Play/Playplus