Rico Melquiades releases the verb about Sthe and Dynho in ‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘They stay smoothing’ | Television



Rich Melquiades – reproduction

Rich Melquiadesreproduction

Published 12/02/2021 15:42

Rio – Rico Melquiades is uncomfortable with the relationship between Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves, in ‘A Fazenda 13’, on Record TV. During a chat with Solange Gomes this Thursday, the comedian said that if he was married to one of the two, he would divorce.

“Dynho and Sthefane for God’s sake. If I were married to them I would break up because I wouldn’t want a relationship like that, they keep smoothing themselves in here,” he shot back.

rich: “if I were married to them (dynho and sthe) I would end up because I wouldn’t want a relationship like that, they keep smoothing over” HE READ MIRELLA’S TWITTER pic.twitter.com/pVHae2g42D — Matthew (@gratidaorafa) December 2, 2021

At another time, Rico spoke again about the matter with Aline Mineiro. He said he’s going to detonate Sthe during the live show. “Sthefane, let’s get ready and I’m going to roast her. I’ll say: ‘So Sthefane just wants to smoke and curl up with Dynho, a married woman…”, he revealed. The ex-panicat scolded her friend. “Are you going back to that again? I think it’s heavy.” The comedian was not intimidated. “I’m going! Heavy, but it’s true! She has to look for her place as a married woman. She and Dynho! They’re married, friend!”, he pointed out.

Mirella has already announced Dynho’s divorce

Confined to rural reality, Dynho has no idea that he is single. On November 16, Mirella announced that she had filed for divorce. She disapproved of his and Sthe’s approach to the program. “Therefore, after carefully analyzing the repeated disrespectful behavior, through a totally reprehensible attitude, I reach the conclusion that the divorce decision, already in progress, is the right one at the moment and irreversible”, he highlighted.

Sthe’s fiance suggests he’s single

Through social networks, Victor Igoh, Sthe’s fiancé, has already hinted that he has separated from the influencer. That’s because the young man liked a post made by the Indelicate Gina profile saying that Sthe would also be single, as well as Dynho.