Rio Book Biennial starts on Friday adapted to the times of pandemic | Rio de Janeiro

Books, lectures, panels and debates. The elements that have always characterized the Rio Book Biennial will be back as of this Friday (3), when the twentieth edition of the event will occupy two pavilions and the external areas of Riocentro, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced a worldwide adaptation. With the Bienal, it will be no different: the expectation is that, in this edition, the literary meeting will receive an audience of 300,000 visitors – half the amount received by the most recent Bienal, held in 2019.

In addition to reducing the audience, the event also established safety protocols for the public and participants: obligatory use of masks, presentation of proof of vaccination for people over 12 years old, visitation in two shifts, totems with alcohol gel spread throughout Riocentro and wider internal avenues to increase the distance between visitors.

The guest writers’ presentation will also adapt to the conditions imposed by the protocol. Part of them will participate in a virtual way.

Portuguese writer Valter Hugo Mãe is one of the highlights of the Bienal do Rio.

In the list of authors, names such as Portuguese Valter Hugo Mãe, Argentine writer and specialist in fantastic literature Mariana Enriquez, Americans Matt Ruff, Beverly Jenkins, Julia Quinn and Josh Mallerman and perhaps the biggest name in horror manga, Junjo Ito.

Author of detective novels, Raphael Montes is one of the highlights among national writers.

Conceição Evaristo is on the Bienal do Rio program.

As representatives of national literature, they will be at the event Raphael Montes, Nei Lopes, Thalita Rebouças, Luiz Antônio Simas, Tati Bernardi, Conceição Evaristo, Itamar Vieira and Eliane Brum.

In all, 160 exhibitors will occupy a space of 100,000 square meters – on account of security measures, half of this area will be mounted on the external parts of Riocentro.

The need for adaptations led the Bienal to be held in December and not October,

“We had to adapt to the safety rules and this required more time. In a normal situation, the preparation of an event like this takes two years. This time, we need to prepare everything in just over four months”, explained the director from GL Eventos and responsible for the Bienal, Tatiana Zaccaro.

The Bienal will once again be held in Riocentro, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

The twentieth edition of the Rio Book Biennial will take place between December 3rd and 12th.

The Bienal occupies two pavilions and also the external areas of Riocentro, in Barra da Tijuca.

Friday (3): from 9 am to 10 pm;

Saturday (4): from 10 am to 10 pm;

Sunday (5): from 10 am to 10 pm;

Monday (6): from 9 am to 9 pm;

Tuesday (7): from 9 am to 9 pm;

Wednesday (8): from 9 am to 9 pm;

Thursday (9): from 9 am to 9 pm;

Friday (10): from 9 am to 10 pm;

Saturday (11): from 10 am to 10 pm;

Sunday (12): from 10 am to 10 pm.

Where do I see the schedule?

The schedule of lectures and meetings is available on the official website.

Full: BRL 40

Half: BRL 20

Who is entitled to half price:

Children under 21;

Students;

Seniors;

People with special needs and accompanying persons;

Young people up to 29 years old belonging to low-income families,

Teachers and professionals from the public education system in Rio de Janeiro.

Children up to one meter tall enter without paying.

Where do I buy tickets?

Tickets are for sale on the event’s website.

Important: to control the number of people who will attend the event, tickets are sold for two shifts:

from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 9:00 pm or 10:00 pm (depending on the closing time of each day).

In addition to reducing the audience, the event’s security protocol also established other standards for the public and participants:

obligatory use of masks, presentation of proof of vaccination for people over 12 years old, totems with gel alcohol throughout Riocentro and wider internal avenues to increase the distance between visitors.

How much does Riocentro parking cost?

Values ​​for parking at Riocentro.