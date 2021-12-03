Rio publishes decree that revokes the requirement of proof of vaccination in malls, taxis and cars per application | Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio published in the Official Gazette this Friday (3) the change in the decree that expanded the passport for the vaccine. Measure revokes the requirement of proof of vaccination in shopping malls, taxis and transport services by application.

Late in the morning of Thursday (2), Mayor Eduardo Paes stated that he considered the requirement of proof of immunization against Covid in these locations to be an exaggeration.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

For other locations, the requirement of a vaccine passport remains valid.

The vaccination to be proven must match to the 1st, 2nd dose or the single dose, according to the schedule established by the Municipal Health Department of Rio in relation to the individual’s age.

bars, cafeterias, restaurants and cafeterias (indoor or covered areas);

nightclubs, concert halls, parties and events in general;

hotels, inns and vacation rentals;

beauty salons and beauty centers;

gyms, swimming pools, training centers, Olympic clubs and villas (it was already required) ;

; stadiums and gymnasiums (it was already required) ;

; cinemas, theaters, concert halls, game rooms, circuses, children’s recreation and skating rinks (it was already required) ;

; museums, art galleries and exhibitions, aquarium, amusement parks, theme parks, water parks, performances and drive-in (it was already required) ;

; conferences, conventions and trade fairs (it was already required) .

Rio has 90% of the population over 12 years old with full vaccination against Covid

The mayor pointed out that the federal government should demand proof from anyone entering the country, but as this was not done, the city decided to tighten the rules in Rio.

“As the federal government does not take any measure to require proof of vaccine to enter Brazil, and this is the role of the federal government, we expanded the requirement for a vaccine passport in the city, within rationality, there were exaggerations, with taxis and shopping malls , but we will protect the city more,” said Paes

In Rio, the entire population aged 12 and over needs to have taken the 2nd dose. However, 600,000 people did not return to the posts to take the second dose.

Valid documents for proof of vaccination are considered, according to the city hall:

Vaccination certificate available on the Connect SUS platform;

Vaccination card printed on headed paper issued by the Rio Municipal Health Department, clinical research institutes or other government institutions in Brazil or abroad.

According to the municipal health department, in these first days the city will only guide, but from next week onwards, fines will start to be applied for those who fail to comply with the determination. The value can vary from R$2.3 thousand to R$5 thousand.

“Ideally, the establishments are already planning to start the demand from today. But of course we already know that an adaptation period will be necessary. So, inspections in this initial stage will be of an instructive nature. We will start applying fines from next week”, explained the secretary.