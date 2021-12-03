River Plate already has plan B if Gallardo leaves the club; coach thinks about the future after being linked to Uruguay and Flamengo

Since 2014 at River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo is at the end of his contract with the Argentine club and has Uruguay and Flamengo ‘on his tail’ while he doesn’t define the future

The uncertainty about the future of Marcelo Gallardo already makes River Plate anticipate a possible departure of the coach. According to information from ESPN Argentina, the Buenos Aires club already has a plan B case mummy, in the end, decide to leave.

Revealed in River’s youth categories, the former defender Martin Demichelis, 40 years old, is the main target of the Argentine club for coach if the position becomes vacant. At this time, the former player, who defended the argentine team between 2003 and 2015, he commands the B team of the Bayern Munchen, from Germany, where he had a relevant passage.

After retiring by Malaga in 2017, Demichelis became assistant coach of the Spanish club and stayed there during the 2017/18 season. The following year, he returned to Bayern to command the German under-19 team, taking over the B team soon after.

In the current season, in 23 games under the command of the Bavarian team, which plays in the lower divisions of German football, the former defender has already won 14 wins, seven draws and suffered only two defeats.

Regarding the future of Gallardo, who took charge of River Plate in 2014 and has already won practically everything possible with the club, including the recent Argentinean Championship title of the current season, the 45-year-old coach has yet to define his next path. It’s true that your contract ends on the next 31st of December.

In a recent press conference, mummy revealed that his fate will be known after the season ends and once River’s election for president is completed, next Saturday (4).

There are still three games left for the current Argentine champions this season: against the Defense and Justice, on Sunday (5), at the Monumental de Núñez, against the Athletic Tucumán, out, on December 11, and against the Colon, on the 18th. The definition as to its future should not extrapolate these dates.

Still according to ESPN Argentina, Gallardo reflects on his future at the moment and has two options outside the River: a Uruguayan team, who recently fired Óscar Tabárez, and the Flamengo, who is looking for a replacement for Renato Gaucho.

On the reflection, Gallardo admitted, in an interview on October 25 to ESPN Argentina, right after winning the Argentine title, that the last seven years at River Plate have been exhausting, since the club does not leave room for bad campaigns and is always looking for titles.

“Seven years of wear and tear and focus on a club like this that doesn’t let up, today you won and tomorrow you have to win again,” he said.

“First I clarify that I’m ending my contract, and it’s the first time I’m in a position where my relationship is ending, I think I deserve the possibility to rethink, as it takes a lot of energy to continue with the strong bond I have with this institution” , finished.