Rob Font predicts victory in the fight against José Aldo in the third round: “It’s my time” | combat

Bantamweight Rob Font will complete three years of unbeaten record on the 15th. And the American – rocked by four consecutive victories – will receive at the UFC this Saturday, in Las Vegas (USA), the most renowned opponent of his career, which started earlier ten years old: José Aldo, former UFC featherweight champion.

After dispatching Cody Garbrandt, the former owner of the fly belt, in May, Rob Font will measure forces with the Brazilian, who is currently in the bantamweight division. It’s the second main fight of his career at Ultimate, another chance to return the spotlight to his performances in the cage. Especially, if he manages to put into practice his plan to end the duel in the third round.

– I believe I’m at the best moment of my UFC career. They are giving me this opportunity to show my work, I will capitalize on that. They gave me the main event. I am prepared physically and mentally, I am prepared. The most important thing is to have your hand raised at the end of the fight, but I hope and believe that I’ll end the fight in the third round.

Although confident in the victory, Rob Font preaches respect to José Aldo, who beat Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz in the last two appearances. The American speaks of manauara in a respectful tone.

– José Aldo has many fans, renowned, a lot of experience and I think it’s a great opportunity. I have a lot of respect for him, for all the history he’s made in sports, also as a human being, but it’s my time. The strategy is to hit him in the face, frustrate him and leave him lost. Nothing he has ever seen, has faced the best. Make him make mistakes and capitalize on that.

Regarding the arsenal of blows that José Aldo usually displays inside the octagon, Rob Font, it seems, has the Brazilian’s game on his mind.

– The preparation for this fight was smooth. Obviously when you’re going to face Aldo, you have to be aware of the low kicks, the powerful right hands, the left hook. And a lot of wrestling, I believe that no matter what happens in there, people see my striking and try to put me down. I’m improving my takedowns, I’m not the best wrestling, but I’m always improving. That’s what’s on my mind. I worked on both defensive and offensive wrestling. I enjoyed this growth, this improvement. I’m excited for Saturday’s event.

UFC Font x Aldo Service

O Combat broadcasts “UFC Font x Aldo” live and exclusively this Saturday from 8:45 pm (Brasilia time). At the same time, SportTV 3 and Combat.com display the “Warming Combat” and the first two fights; the site follows the event in Real Time.

UFC Font x Aldo

December 4, 2021, in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD (0am, Brasília time):

Bantamweight: José Aldo vs. Rob Font

Lightweight: Brad Riddell v Rafael Fiziev

Lightweight: Clay Guida x Leonardo Santos

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Middleweight: Brendan Allen v Chris Curtis

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks

PRELIMINARY CARD (9:00 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo x Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Manel Kape x Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas x Mallory Martin

Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield v William Knight

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Heavyweight: Jared Vanderaa vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales