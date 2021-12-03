Roberta Miranda Tells She Was Passed Back By Famous Couple | Column Fabia Oliveira

Roberta Miranda decided to open the game against a famous duo in the backlands universe. The singer revealed to have been passed over in the recording of a song and even delivered that she had several ideas ‘sucked’ throughout her career. The outburst came after Anitta denounced having seen a project, presented by her to a company, have been put into practice without her participation.

“Anitta, you didn’t see anything! I had dinner with a famous duo and went to say that I was going to record (Where are you?). They recorded it on the front. Dozens ideas suck lately. A guy asked me to talk to a GYN manager to put on a great show. Me and a famous duo…”, wrote Roberta.

This column that has a quartet that loves bullshit went to see which duo had recorded a song called ‘Cadê Você’ and discovered: Leandro & Leonardo. ‘Where are you?’ is the one in the chorus: “Where are you? Who never showed up here again and didn’t come back to make me smile. So where are you?” The lyrics and composition are by Odair José.

Roberta Miranda’s Post /Reproduction