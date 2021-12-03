Rockstar was investigated by the FBI over GTA San Andreas, reveals company founder

Case happened on account of the famous Hot Coffee for GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas by Rockstar Games is considered one of the best games in history, but it was also one of the most controversial generated. Jamie King, one of the founders of Rockstar Games recently gave an interview that is causing a stir, after all a lot of new information was revealed, including about GTA 6 and the Hot Coffee case of GTA San Andreas.

As pointed out by the website Viciados, after years, the founder of Rockstar Games revealed that the inspiration for the mini game came from the game Track & Field, where the player has to keep clicking keys quickly for the character to reach the goal. Hot Coffee was an inaccessible sex minigame in the original release of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004. Although it was disabled for the game’s release, a mod for the PC version enables access to it.

The employees who were developing GTA San Andreas liked this mechanic and applied it to Hot Coffee, however, they were not aware of the controversy that came to the producer after the game’s release.

After the game was in stores and with the release of the PC version, the Hot Coffee code was discovered and the controversy was huge with GTA San Andreas being threatened and removed from some of the main video game stores.

According to King, Rockstar Games blamed the modders, but the US government didn’t accept the defense and placed the CIA and FBI in the offices of the Grand Theft Auto producer for a detailed investigation. In the end, the company got away with it, but the situation highlighted what has always happened with Rockstar games: the American government is always keeping an eye on the developer’s controversial productions.