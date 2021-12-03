Ronaldo recalls Corinthians’ efforts to sign him and Majestoso’s backstage in 2009

Idol of Brazilian football, Ronaldo Fenômeno played for Corinthians at the end of his career. When recalling the period at Timão, the former striker detailed his arrival at the club after Flamengo’s frustration.

Shortly before arriving at Corinthians, the former shirt 9 suffered a knee injury and went to recover at Flamengo. After four months training at the Rio de Janeiro club and unable to make a possible hit with the team, Ronaldo met Andrés Sanchez, president of Corinthians at the time, and ended up going to Timão.

“I was also (sure I would play for Flamengo). Sick Flamengo player, training there every day. Waiting for someone… I spent four months training at Gávea, training with Flamengo’s main team. I didn’t do collective, but I did everything. I was absolutely sure I would play there. The guys would see: ‘Come on, let’s do some tests, see how it is’, anything. They didn’t do anything. I think Márcio Braga was the president,” Ronaldo told Flow Podcast.

“One day I went to an award in downtown Rio de Janeiro, then I bumped into Andrés, from Corinthians. The next day, I went back there, because there were two days of the event, something like that. Andrés has already pulled his strings, hired Joaquim Grava. There was already a crowd moving, and then in the late afternoon I met them at my house. Joaquim looked at my knee: ‘Let’s go.’ The next day I found Andrés in the same place, he with a napkin: ‘Let’s close this contract’. Those who are lost don’t choose a path, I wanted to play. And that’s how it happened,” he completed shortly afterwards, recalling his visit to Timão.

Ronaldo also took the opportunity to remember a memorable moment during his passage. The former striker recalled the 2009 Paulistão final, when Timão arrived at Morumbi and had his bus attacked. He talked about how the cast was shy but grew up on the field.

“The Corinthians time was really a very special time in my life, I remembered coming here. Here in São Paulo I live in Morumbi, I came here listening to Racionais and it came to Nego Drama’s song, I remembered a story. In that final against São Paulo, 2009 in Paulistão, they threw everything… stone, bottle, brick, everything. They destroyed the bus, it came to us, we were shrinking, I looked at the crowd and they were already very scared. I had a speaker, so I put this song on and put it on the stalk, Elias and I started pulling it out… most Brazilian teams are divided between those who go to church and those who don’t practice. I started screaming, Elias together, then everyone came together, we started screaming, bus broke… it was really a transformation. I was already 2-0 for São Paulo, we were so scared, but I had this idea and we did 2-0 on the field, we gave our lives. Their team was really good, the best in Brazil that year maybe,” recalled the former shirt 9.

